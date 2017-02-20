Christopher Kane Experiments with the See-Now-Buy-Now Formula with His Fall 2017 RTW Show

Christopher Kane’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection is already one of this London Fashion Week’s most talked-about line-ups, and there are three main reasons for that.

First of all, Christopher Kane’s latest efforts with the next colder seasons were all-round ones, with a particular appeal for “seasonless” fashions. Secondly, the collection marked Christopher Kane’s first venture into the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula, which was adopted to only a small selection of the line-up. Last but not least, Christopher Kane’s runway show was a star-studded one, with international celebrities such as Katy Perry joining the show.

Let’s start with this collection’s overall aesthetics. Jocose and neither too wintery, nor too springy, all of Kane’s 45 items youthfully played with the proportions and the outer-space reference Christopher Kane is very fond of. As it often happens with the Scottish designer, this latest collection of his was inspired by nature and the cosmos, with both flowers (either embroidered on lace materials or attached as 3D appliques) and metallic patterns recalling such themes.

Although the silhouettes almost predominantly leaned towards the ample, with a particular appeal for the loungewear-inspired relaxed lines, some ensembles’ figures showcased Kane’s appeal for more structured cuts, too, with the double-breasted collars of the jackets and coats being the best examples.

The collection’s color palette was coherently in tune with both motifs too, with pastel colors such as pink and lilac being showcased alongside darker blacks and reds. Pops of Greenery green and white made their appearance too, consistently lightening up the line-up’s array of metallic shades.

The Christopher Kane fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection’s outer-space theme was also the one behind which the line-up’s see-now-buy-now capsule collection revolved around as well. The fashion house has just launched a shoppable collection of handbags and sneakers dubbed as “The Space Collection”, available for purchase at christopherkane.com and at selected retailers, such as Style.com and Selfridges.

Nomen est omen, Kane’s Space Collection is a space-approved lineup indeed. According to WWD, both the handbags and the high-top sneakers “were launched into space on Feb. 6 from Ashbourne in Derbyshire, England and landed about three hours later, within 120 miles from the takeoff spot.” And that’s not even the most astounding part of it. As the brand states, “the bag and shoe reached altitudes of up to 38 km, or 24 miles, above Earth, with pressures approaching 0 percent compared with sea level, and with temperatures going down to minus-64 degrees Celsius, or minus-147 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Available in six different colors, all of the Space Collection’s items combine Kane’s standard futuristic approach to fashion, with one of the designer’s cults, namely the Safety Buckles. Ever since making its debut in 2007, where they were used as belts cinched at the waists, Kane’s Safety Buckles have quickly become the fashion house’s ultimate signature items, which we bet will help this little see-now-buy-now collection of Kane’s safely enter the world of fashion with a blaze.

