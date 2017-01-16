Christopher Kane’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Bears Inspirations from Vienna’s Gugging

Nothing fascinates us more than a designer’s passion for a multidisciplinary kind of fashion. Christopher Kane, along with his fascination for science and art, took his latest Christopher Kane pre-fall 2017 collection to Vienna, where he dipped himself into the intricate nature of the human mind.

Rich in textures and motifs, the newest Christopher Kane pre-fall 2017 collection was inspired by one of Kane’s trips to Vienna, and more precisely to the Austrian capital’s notorious Gugging clinic.

The Maria Gugging Psychiatric Clinic, mainly known as “The Gugging”, is a psychiatric institution, the socio-therapeutic approach of which to psychiatry brings its patients to a journey into art, the drawings, paintings and writings of which made the institution famous worldwide. Artists such as David Bowie and Brian Eno visited the Gugging, too, praising the institution for its “Outsider Art”.

Christopher Kane also couldn’t help but find himself pleasantly lost among the Gugging’s artistic masterpieces, subsequently feeling the urge to transpose their motifs and main themes into fashion. “Their art and drawing really inspired me,” explained Christopher Kane, who also decided to shoot the collection’s campaign at the Gugging.

Colorful and with patterns that directly recall the paintings and pieces of art exhibited at the Gugging, Kane’s pre-fall 2017 collection overwhelms us with a sense of peace and jocosity, treating us to a playful array of must-have essentials that are all about coziness and accents of bon ton allure.

Pilgrim collars, mid-calf skirts, pleated cuts and dramatic bell sleeves, as well as heavily structured double-breasted coats are at the core of the Christopher Kane pre-fall 2017 collection, with the latter being even exaggerated in their oversized lines.

Although coats and big Pilgrim collars quickly appear to be the collection’s absolute must-haves, Kane also served us skirts and relaxed tops aplenty, following in the footsteps of designers such as Pierpaolo Piccioli, Ian Griffiths and Victoria Beckham who all focused on separates for their pre-fall 2017 collection.

If art is key, utilitarianism is also one of Christopher Kane’s pre-fall 2017 collection’s main inspirations, although it is here to be intended in a more ironically normcore-inspired kind of way.

While for his Moschino pre-fall 2017 collection Jeremy Scott intended utilitarianism as a place where fashion fits and gets ready to (peacefully) fight against ugliness, for Kane, utilitarianism is regarded as a philosophy of life, meant to keep us warm and cute but not necessarily with plenty of room for putting our personal belongings in. While Scott focuses on cargo pants, for example, Kane opts for cozy sweaters and practical coats.

Along this latest pre-fall 2017 collection, Kane broke the boundaries between the human brain and body, using fashion as a hammer and ultimately destroying the wall that was tearing science, art and fashion apart.

Photos courtesy of Vogue