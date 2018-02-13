Fashion

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads

The popular Swedish brand, H&M, introduced the campaign for their Conscious 2018 collection. It is a line that the streetwear giant releases once a year, in which all the items are made of sustainable materials. This is H&M’s seventh consecutive eco-friendly collection and the first one that involves jewelry and lingerie. As the face of the campaign, the Swedish brand chose the iconic model Christy Turlington. She is the perfect representation of the brand’s principles and goals, considering her long-time involvement in eco-awareness campaigns.

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads dress

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads lace dress

The brand found the inspiration in their home country of Sweden. H&M very often has the tendency to mix art with fashion, and the 2018 collection is another proof of that. In the latest Conscious Exclusive line, the clothing giant paid homage to the work and life of Karin and Carl Larsson. The couple belongs to the hall of famous Swedish artists, who are an endless source of inspiration with their innovative approach to art. The brand’s designers took cues from many of Carl’s pictures and portraits of his family and created gorgeous dresses, skirts, shirts, jewelry, lingerie, and shoes.

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads black mules

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads maxi colorful dress

As a part of the Conscious 2018 collection, the brand debuted a new material called Econyl. It’s a 100% nylon fiber, put together from recycled nylon waste and fishing nets. Another addition is the use of recycled silver for H&M’s fine jewelry line. Among other fabrics, the clothing company used their regular high-quality silk, organic linen, recycled polyester, and cotton. The Conscious campaign is all about making a change in the world of fashion, without sacrificing trends.

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads silver earrings

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads green embellished skirt

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads black and white cape

“The innovation behind sustainable materials never ceases to amaze. Recycled silver is made from scrap metal with minimal environmental impact and ECONYL® is a 100% regenerated nylon fiber from nylon waste that supports clean oceans. The way the materials feature in our Conscious Exclusive collection shows how the latest technology can be incorporated with time-honored techniques for spectacular results.”- states Ann-Sofie Johansson, the creative advisor at H&M.

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads white shirt green skirt dress

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads striped shirt

The ad shots give a sneak peek of all the chic pieces you would be able to shop soon, so you can already choose your favorites. This collection already has Christy Turlington’s stamp of approval, so you probably don’t need further convincing. H&M started their eco-friendly line more than five years ago, as a way to show that fashion can be sustainable and glamorous at the same time. H&M’s Conscious 2018 collection will drop on April 19. It will be released online and in select stores.

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads green dress

Christy Turlington Stuns in H&M’s Conscious 2018 Ads striped shirt

Photo Credit: H&M

