Clare Waight Keller Is Givenchy’s New Creative Director

Givenchy has a new woman in town – Clare Waight Keller was finally announced as its new artistic director. There have been rumors floating around the fashion industry over the last few months that Waight Keller would be joining the Givenchy team, so now it’s great to finally see that they were proven true.

At Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller will be in charge of the creative duties pertaining to the brand’s womenswear and menswear ready-to-wear collections, accessories, and haute couture.

Phillippe Fortunato, Givenchy’s CEO released a statement in which he announced Waight Keller and gave her a warm welcome into the brand’s “family” on behalf of the whole team.

“I am very excited to see Clare bring her singular sense of elegance and modernity to Givenchy,” Fortunato said. “By exploring out mason’s 65-year heritage and the outstanding savoir faire of its ateliers, I am convinced Clare will help Givenchy reach its full potential.”

The position opened up after former-artistic-director Riccardo Tisci left the label after he showed his fall 2017 menswear and spring 2017 haute couture combination runway show. It has been speculated that he left for Versace, but there has been no official appointment since his Givenchy departure. Those associated with the LVMH Group-owned Givenchy are happy to see who has taken over the position.

“I believe her widespread expertise and vision will allow Givenchy to enter the next phase of its unique path,” said LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault during the same statement.

Waight Keller used to be the creative director for Chloé, and now is moving on to be the first female leader within Givenchy. There have been many great men to run the show – John Galliano and Alexander McQueen, just to name two – so this changeup will certainly bring a new age for the fashion house.

She has a much more bohemian, sporty aesthetic, whereas Tisci’s was all about being racy and provocative. Waight Keller proved her design sensibilities to be high fashion during her time with Chloé, where her six-year tenure showed a growing and bursting social media presence, great turnouts for her runway shows, and a series of fabulous handbags that hit the markets running.

“Hubert de Givenchy’s confident style has always been an inspiration, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this legendary house’s history,” Waight Keller said. “I look forward to working with the teams and writing a new chapter in this beautiful story.”

Waight Keller will officially begin her new position on May 2, 2017, and her first Givenchy collection will be shown in October for Paris Fashion Week’s spring 2018 schedule.

