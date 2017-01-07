Clare Waight Keller Steps Down From Her Position at Chloe

With each new year, it’s expected that there will be some shuffling in the fashion industry as designers move on to new endeavors in their careers. This year, according to Reuters, one of the shuffling brands is Chloé as Clare Waight Keller steps down as head designer.

Industry sources write that Keller opted to not renew her contract with the brand due to her family’s recent move out to London. Chloé is based out of Paris, so commuting became rather tiresome for the designer. This is now appearing as a recurring issue for the Parisian brand, as then-designer Phoebe Philo decided to resign in order to raise her children, who were young at the time.

Other brands that are going through similar transitions in creative directors already this year are Carven, DKNY, and Marni. DKNY is subsequently going through other big changes, like its pull from New York Fashion Week for the upcoming fashion month event in February.

Keller will still be under contract with Chloé into March, but has not yet disclosed any plans as to where she will be going next – or if she will soon be resuming her fashion career, at that. Keller began helming the brand back in 2011, and with the work she put out during her time there we can only hope to see her back in the industry after spending sufficient time away with her family.

As far as Chloé, there has been no official announcement speaking to her replacement as designer. Rumors suggest that Natacha Ramsay-Levi may be up for the spot. Ramsay-Levi is currently the senior director at Louis Vuitton, where she serves as right hand to creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

The duo has been working together since Ghesquière was working with Balenciaga, where he was swiftly promoted to head of the fashion house and then on to his current position as creative director. Ramsay-Levi has proven to be of the utmost importance to the director, as it has commonly been noted that she was the bridge between Ghesquière and the everyday designers and other house workers.

Ghesquière might be up for a future shift as well; during an appearance on “Le Petit Journal,” a French talk show, he implied an urge to “soon” branch out and design his own line. The show aired back in June, so there’s been a bit of a lapse since then, but it’s hard to tell what is in store for the future of Louis Vuitton as of now.

Right now fashion sources are waiting on verification and more information from the involved brands and people. Stay tuned for updated information as official information is released and announcements are made!

Photo courtesy of @clarewaightkeller