Classic Dolce & Gabbana Makeup Tutorial

Dolce and Gabbana roots go back to 1980 when Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana met, with their first collection debuting in October of 1985 at Milan fashion week. At that time they could not afford to hire models, or accessorize the garments in the show so, they had their friends be the models and wear personal items to compliment the clothing. The stage curtain for the show was a bed sheet. They have certainly came a long way since then, but through the years they have kept true to their famous classic look. This is a relatively simple look to achieve, and below you will find all the products I used to do so.

1.) Primer: My first step when applying makeup is ALWAYS my Tom Ford Illuminating Primer. It’s definitely my favorite primer and possibly one of my favorite products. It gives such a beautiful glow and makes my skin feel moisturized without making it greasy. A little goes a long way with this, so one pump is enough to cover my whole face. If you splurge on a product, make it this one!

2.)Under Eye Correction: When I was researching under eye concealers I came across this. With amazing reviews, I could’t get my hands on it fast enough. I have horrible under eye circles, but not with this corrector. Becca to the rescue!

3.) Foundation: For day to day makeup I prefer a more natural coverage foundation, but when I want complete coverage, this is my holy grail of foundations. Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Creme.

4.) Blend: I love my beauty blender, but this brush from MAC was my first love and I still use it often. One of it’s many uses is blending around the hairline, jawline, nose, and eyes.

5.) Conceal: I have used this NYX concealer for a few years now and it’s my go-to for just about everything. I have used it for blemishes, contouring, under eye, and eyelid coverage. It’s creamy enough to spread smoothly, and the coverage is great.

6.) Blend Concealer: This angled brush from Real Techniques is great for getting in those tight spots all around the eye.

7.) Powder: My new favorite powder is the “Stay matte but not flat” foundation powder from NYX. I am able to set my foundation without it looking cake, but still able have a glow by highlighting certain areas and setting it with a illuminating setting spray.

8.) Powder Brush: I love this brush because it get’s the job done, but with a lighter coverage, which I prefer.

9.) Setting the under eye: I Love this brush from Real Techniques to set my under eye with powder, and I also use it as a highlighting brush.

10.) Contour: Charlotte Tilbury makes my favorite contour powder, and it’s found in her “Filmstar Bronze and Glow” contour palette. It’s coverage is unbeatable, and I love that the highlighter is not flaky like a lot of others.

11.) Contour Brush: My exact brush is no longer available, but here is a great one from NYX that will get the job done.

12.) Blush: My exact combo palette from Becca is no longer available but the colors are still sold separately. The Blush is “flower child”. It’s the perfect pinky shade without going to Barbie.

13.) Highlighter: The highlighter from the Becca Palette is a favorite amongst beauty junkies. It’s “Champagne Pop” and really does give a beautiful champagne glow.

14.) Blush Brush: My exact blush brush is no longer available but this is a great alternative. I love a really soft blush brush so that I have more control over the amount of blush that I apply.

15.) Eyeshadow: I used 2 palettes from Charlotte Tilbury on my eyes, one is not available anymore due to it being a limited edition, but I found an almost exact match to the color used in that palette and that is “Toasted” by Urban Decay. The other palette is part of her regular collection and is the “Dolce Vita” palette.

16.) Eyeshadow Brushes: I love, love, love these brushes from Tom Ford. This first one is great for an all over coverage and the second is my favorite for giving the eye a smoky liner. The Mac Brush is a great one for all over color as well, but my favorite use is for blending.

17.) Eyeliner: I am so happy to have discovered the Tattoo Liner by Kat Von D. If you have ever attempted wing liner (and the chances are, you have) you know how challenging it can be. The felt tip on this liner is the perfect amount of sturdy to draw a flawless line. Then, once it’s on, you don’t have to worry about touchups all day or night!

18.) Mascara: The “Legendary Lashes” from Charlotte Tilbury defines and lifts lashes like I’ve never seen. Best of all, it does not flake!

19.)Brows: This dual ended brow sculpting pencil from Tom Ford has a brush one one end and an angled pencil on the other. It makes brow shaping super easy and quick. I used Taupe for myself, but it’s available in various shades. The “Boy Brow” brow mascara from Glossier is my new favorite brow mascara. It adds a hint of color while locking in your desired shape.

20.) Lips: I have been using this “Sienna” lip liner from NYX for years now, and it’s my favorite liner for a darker red. I recently got the Chanel Rouge Allure Ink as a gift from Chanel, and It may be my new favorite red lip color. Besides the fact that it feels amazing on, and it stays in place, the color is amazing!

