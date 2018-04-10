Classic Rock-N-Roll Makeup Tutorial

From Pat Benatar, to Joan Jett, and Cyndi Lauper, we are all familiar with that rock-n-roll look. Even though it was at it’s peak in the 80’s, where bands such as Poison and Motley Crue even rocked the eyeliner, the term “rock-n-roll was coined over two decades before in 1954 (and at that time was often referred to as “the Devil’s music”). On any given day you can still hit one of the Sunset Strip rock clubs and see loyal 80’s fans sporting the bold eyeshadows and metal embellished gear that is a staple for that fashion era. In this tutorial I am showing how to achieve that classic 80’s rock-n-roll look.

Primer: My first step when applying makeup is ALWAYS my Tom Ford Illuminating Primer. It’s definitely my favorite primer and possibly one of my favorite products. It gives such a beautiful glow and makes my skin feel moisturized without making it greasy. A little goes a long way with this, so one pump is enough to cover my whole face.If you splurge on a product, make it this one!

Get This Primer For $75.00 Here.

Foundation: For day to day makeup I prefer a more natural coverage foundation, but when I want complete coverage, this is my holy grail of foundations. Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Creme.

Get This Foundation For $44.00 Here.

Blend: I love my beauty blender, but this brush from MAC was my first love and I still use it often. One of it’s many uses is blending around the hairline, jawline, nose, and eyes.

Get This Brush For $42.00 Here.

Setting Spray: I love using a setting spray to dampen my foundation brush for better blending with heavier foundations and concealers. This one from cover FX has been my go-to lately. It’s available in a matte finish and illuminating finish.

Get This Setting Spray For $31.00 Here.

Under Eye Correction: When I was researching under eye concealers I came across this. With amazing reviews, I could’t get my hands on it fast enough. I have horrible under eye circles, but not with this corrector. Becca to the rescue!

Get This Under Eye Corrector For $32.00 Here.

Conceal: I have used this NYX concealer for a few years now and it’s my go-to for just about everything. I have used it for blemishes, contouring, under eye, and eyelid coverage. It’s creamy enough to spread smoothly, and the coverage is great.

Get This Concealer For $4.99 Here.

Blend Concealer: This angled brush from Real Techniques is great for getting in those tight spots all around the eye.

Get This Brush For $6.29 Here.

Powder: My new favorite powder is the “Stay matte but not flat” foundation powder from NYX. I am able to set my foundation without it looking cake, but still able have a glow by highlighting certain areas and setting it with a illuminating setting spray.

Get This Powder For $9.99 Here.

Powder Brush: I love this brush because it get’s the job done, but with a lighter coverage, which I prefer.

Get This Brush For $42.00 Here.

Setting the under eye: I Love this brush from Real Techniques to set my under eye with powder, and I also use it as a highlighting brush.

Get This Brush For $7.99 Here.

Contour: Charlotte Tilbury has amazing contour palettes, one for a more natural look, also used for lighter skin tones, and one for a more bronzed look or darker skin tones. In this step I used the bronzed/darker one.

Get This Sculpting Palette For $68.00 Here.

Sculpting Brush: This sculpting brush from real techniques has form bristles that give a heavier coverage, better for blending out.

Get This Sculpting Brush For $9.99 Here.

Blush Brush: My exact brush is no longer available, but here is a great one from NYX that will get the job done.

Get This Brush For $13.99 Here.

Highlighter: This flawless coverage highlighter found in the Charlotte Tilbury film star bronze & glow palette is a great everyday highlighter, but also buildable for a super glow.

Get This Contour Palette For $68 Here.

Eyeshadow: I used the “prime” shadow in the Golden Goddess palette by Charlotte Tilbury to prime my lids, followed by Daphne from Nars, then used the pink purple, and neutral shades in the Pat McGrath Mothership palette.

Get This Palette For $53.00 Here.

Get This Eyeshadow For $11.00 Here.

Get This Palette For $125.00 Here.

Eyeshadow Brushes: I love, love, love these brushes from Tom Ford. This first one is great for an all over coverage and the second is my favorite for giving the eye a smoky liner. The Mac Brush is a great one for all over color as well, but my favorite use is for blending.

Get This Brush For $57.00 Here.

Get This Brush For $53.00 Here.

Get This Brush For $32.00 Here.

Eyeliner: Pat Mcgrath’s permagel liner is amazingly pigmented, and glides on so smooth. I love using it to create a bold line to blend, smoke, or create a smoky wing with.

Get This Eyeliner For $25.00 Here.

Get These Eyeliner Brushes For $8.99 Here.

Brows: This dual ended brow sculpting pencil from Tom Ford has a brush one one end and an angled pencil on the other. It makes brow shaping super easy and quick. I used Taupe for myself, but it’s available in various shades. The “Boy Brow” brow mascara from Glossier is my new favorite brow mascara. It adds a hint of color while locking in your desired shape.

Get This Brow Sculptor For $45.00 Here

Get This Brow Gel For $16.00 Here.

Mascara: The “Legendary Lashes” from Charlotte Tilbury defines and lifts lashes like I’ve never seen. Best of all, it does not flake! I used two coats for this look.

Get This Mascara For $35.21 Here.

Lips: I used “Sweet Pink” liner by NYX and also their xtreme lip cream in “Dolly Girl”

Get This Lipliner For $7.99 Here.

Get This Lip Cream For $4.20 Here.

