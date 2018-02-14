Fashion Trends Video

Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

By Updated on

Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW
Coach’s Stuart Vevers brought autumn leaves on the runway and transformed the venue into a dark forest. The British designer presented his Fall 2018 collection for Coach 1941 at NYFW with a spooky show. The brand’s ambassador Selena Gomez was there to support Coach, watching the show from the front row together with other A-listers.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Coach's Stuart Vevers brought autumn leaves on the runway and transformed the venue into a dark forest. The British designer presented his Fall 2018 collection for Coach 1941 at NYFW with a spooky show. The...

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Raf Simons's Fall 2018 collection for Calvin Klein expressed his pessimistic views of the current situation in the American society. The designer transformed the American Stock Exchange into a creepy farm filled with popcorn. Models...

Anna Sui Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Anna Sui Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Anna Suit stayed true to her bohemian aesthetic for Fall 2018. The designer presented the collection during NYFW with some of the buzziest names in the industry like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford's...

Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Ralph Lauren presented his vivacious Spring 2018 lineup inspired by Jamaica, white sandy beaches, and crystal clear blue ocean water. The collection will put you in a vacation mode immediately with its optimistic colors and...

Carolina Herrera Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Carolina Herrera Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Carolina Herrera made her final bow at NYFW with her Fall 2018 collection. Anyway, the designer won't retire anytime soon. She is just passing the role of creative director to Wes Gordon, while she will...