Coach 1941 Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Coach's Stuart Vevers brought autumn leaves on the runway and transformed the venue into a dark forest. The British designer presented his Fall 2018 collection for Coach 1941 at NYFW with a spooky show. The...
Raf Simons's Fall 2018 collection for Calvin Klein expressed his pessimistic views of the current situation in the American society. The designer transformed the American Stock Exchange into a creepy farm filled with popcorn. Models...
Anna Suit stayed true to her bohemian aesthetic for Fall 2018. The designer presented the collection during NYFW with some of the buzziest names in the industry like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford's...
Ralph Lauren presented his vivacious Spring 2018 lineup inspired by Jamaica, white sandy beaches, and crystal clear blue ocean water. The collection will put you in a vacation mode immediately with its optimistic colors and...
Carolina Herrera made her final bow at NYFW with her Fall 2018 collection. Anyway, the designer won't retire anytime soon. She is just passing the role of creative director to Wes Gordon, while she will...