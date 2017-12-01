Fashion

Coach 1941 Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Stuart Vevers told a different kind of fairy tale for Coach 1941 Pre-Fall 2018. “A gothic, romantic fairy-tale,” was the theme of choice for the fashion house’s latest transitional collection. Pre-Fall refers to transitional, but Vevers aimed to create a “specific moment” and stand-alone capsule for the season instead of a regular transitional collection. And he did it in his recognizable way with intricate details, patchwork, and unbeatable craftsmanship. In the last few years since Vevers has taken over the brand, Coach isn’t the same anymore. The designer abandoned Coach’s classic aesthetic and reinvented its signature goods. Now the brand counts coats, shoes, sweaters and party dresses as best-sellers.

The Coach 1941 Pre Fall 2018 collection tells a story about a gothic romance but with some of the mainstream fairy tale characters. After the successful collaboration with Mickey Mouse, the fashion house partnered with Disney for another exciting collaboration. This time Coach 1941 got the rights to tell its version of Snow White. Stuart Vevers gave Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs a spooky twist to match the theme of the Pre-Fall 2018 collection. He made hoodies, monogram clutches, and skateboards featuring each of the Seven Dwarfs on the designs.

Besides the dwarf crew, you could see other recognizable motifs from the Snow White tale such as the poisonous apple and the creepy castle. Altogether, Vevers told the story by adding a wickedly humorous vibe.

With Vevers, Coach became more appealing to the millennials. The brand also tapped Selena Gomez as a brand ambassador to approach the young consumer base. Now, while designing Vevers asks himself: ‘What would Selena wear?’ The young star is a style inspiration to millions around the world. Just for the records, Selena Gomez is the most followed individual on Instagram with 130 millions of followers. So, Coach is lucky enough to have Gomez as its brand ambassador. In times when social media sells is a good idea to add a celebrity buzz to your brand. Just recently she flaunted a custom Coach gown on the AMA red carpet.

The Coach 1941 Pre-Fall collection is all about making a statement. Simplicity isn’t the case here. From vibrant colors and graphics to lace details, everything is here to stop the show.

The footwear offering is one of the most impressive things about the collection. Lace-up booties with leopard print details, color-blocking cowboy boots, and more are among the choices for the upcoming transition weather. Add a statement-making Coach bag to that story and there is no other way – you are getting all eyes on you.

Photo Credit: Coach

