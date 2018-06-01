Fashion

Coach 1941 Resort 2019 Collection

By Updated on

Stuart Vevers is taking Coach all around the country. The previous collections were a love letter to New York City. For Resort 2019, the designer took Coach 1941 to Los Angeles, circa 1993. The inspiration behind this collection lays in the smoke-filled rooms of the cult Hollywood place, the Viper Room. The club that hosted metal and punk rock bands, was a hangout for Hollywood’s most popular elite. At that time, the club was partly owned by Jonny Depp. In the first year of its opening, musician River Phoenix died of a drug overdose. However, that didn’t stop The Viper Room to become Hollywood’s favorite party place. Regulars included Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Stuart Vevers visited the club 20 years ago, during his first trip to the West Coast. At the age of 21, he was fascinated by The Viper Room. His memories of the dark, rock n’ roll vibe of the place, two decades later are still fresh. In fact, that’s the main inspiration for his Resort 2019 collection for Coach 1941.

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Naturally, with The Viper Room as a starting point, Vevers focused on party-ready offerings in this collection. Coach 1941 also has an official partnership with the club. Stuart Vevers tapped The Viper Room to collaborate on logo graphics. You could see the name of the club written on simple tees alongside fun graphics.

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

While most designers think of vacation when designing their resort collections, Vevers suggested that the Coach girl is much more interested in going out and partying rather than vacationing. The time that the resort collection will hit the stores is around the holiday season, so the designer made sure to include fun pieces with glitzy details, patchwork, and embroideries. The festive staples include graphic cardigans, multicolored patchwork dresses, satin jackets, fringed bags and more. However, Vevers’s designs are far away from the traditional, ultra-glamorous holiday wardrobe. At Coach 1941, you’ll be able to put on display your dark side in a chic way. The menswear offerings, as the designer said, could easily double as “stagewear.”

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

The entire lineup is glam-meets-grunge. With Selena Gomez by its side, Coach is now a millennial-approved brand, so its offerings are infused with effortless, youthful vibe. If you’d rather be out having fun than visiting tropical places, Stuart Vevers and Coach 1941 got you covered. In case you need some inspo before shopping, just keep on eye on Gomez – she’ll certainly flaunt these pieces before anyone else.

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Coach 1941 Reasort 2019 Collection

Photo Credit: Coach 1941

Recent Posts

Sandra Bullock Makes a Case for Daytime Sequins

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Sandra Bullock Makes a Case for Daytime Sequins

Actress Sandra Bullock pulled off the daytime sequin trend from the runways like a pro! Take a look at her head-to-toe sequined outfit in this video.

Fendi Resort 2019 Collection

Fashion Video

Fendi Resort 2019 Collection

Fendi presented a vibrant lineup meant for confident powerful women. Feast your eyes on the best looks from the fashion house's Resort 2019 collection in this video.

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Tweeted About Her & Tristan Thompson

Celebrities Video

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Tweeted About Her & Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is not here for people who judge her relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Find out more about her brutal clapback in this video.

Coach 1941 Resort 2019 Collection

Fashion

Coach 1941 Resort 2019 Collection

Stuart Vevers is taking Coach all around the country. The previous collections were a love letter to New York City. For Resort 2019, the designer took Coach 1941 to Los Angeles, circa 1993. The inspiration...

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

Perfumes & Makeup

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

This year is already so much more diverse than 2017 in any possible way. The times when some ladies felt left out of the fashion and beauty worlds are slowly coming to an end. It’s...