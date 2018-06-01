Coach 1941 Resort 2019 Collection

Stuart Vevers is taking Coach all around the country. The previous collections were a love letter to New York City. For Resort 2019, the designer took Coach 1941 to Los Angeles, circa 1993. The inspiration behind this collection lays in the smoke-filled rooms of the cult Hollywood place, the Viper Room. The club that hosted metal and punk rock bands, was a hangout for Hollywood’s most popular elite. At that time, the club was partly owned by Jonny Depp. In the first year of its opening, musician River Phoenix died of a drug overdose. However, that didn’t stop The Viper Room to become Hollywood’s favorite party place. Regulars included Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.

Stuart Vevers visited the club 20 years ago, during his first trip to the West Coast. At the age of 21, he was fascinated by The Viper Room. His memories of the dark, rock n’ roll vibe of the place, two decades later are still fresh. In fact, that’s the main inspiration for his Resort 2019 collection for Coach 1941.



Naturally, with The Viper Room as a starting point, Vevers focused on party-ready offerings in this collection. Coach 1941 also has an official partnership with the club. Stuart Vevers tapped The Viper Room to collaborate on logo graphics. You could see the name of the club written on simple tees alongside fun graphics.

While most designers think of vacation when designing their resort collections, Vevers suggested that the Coach girl is much more interested in going out and partying rather than vacationing. The time that the resort collection will hit the stores is around the holiday season, so the designer made sure to include fun pieces with glitzy details, patchwork, and embroideries. The festive staples include graphic cardigans, multicolored patchwork dresses, satin jackets, fringed bags and more. However, Vevers’s designs are far away from the traditional, ultra-glamorous holiday wardrobe. At Coach 1941, you’ll be able to put on display your dark side in a chic way. The menswear offerings, as the designer said, could easily double as “stagewear.”

The entire lineup is glam-meets-grunge. With Selena Gomez by its side, Coach is now a millennial-approved brand, so its offerings are infused with effortless, youthful vibe. If you’d rather be out having fun than visiting tropical places, Stuart Vevers and Coach 1941 got you covered. In case you need some inspo before shopping, just keep on eye on Gomez – she’ll certainly flaunt these pieces before anyone else.

Photo Credit: Coach 1941