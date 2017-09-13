Fashion

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW



If you were missing sequins and glitter from the New York Fashion Week, don’t worry, Coach got you covered. The ’80s inspired Spring 2018 collection is a refreshment on the fashion scene. Stuart Vevers and his playful designs brought the disco mania back to life.

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW yellow bomber jacket sequined skirt

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW yellow bomber jacket brown pants

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW shorts shirt

Vevers loves the American heritage and history. For the Spring 2018 Collection, he found the inspiration in the capital of the world- New York. Coach has a long history of breathtaking venues for their shows. Last night, Stuart created a real-life version of an alley of the Big Apple. Silver glitter was all over the place, with an old-fashioned vintage car taking the central place in the room.

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket red pants

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW overzised sweater

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket sequined skirt

Slip-on dresses made a huge statement last night during the show. These dresses were the center of attention, mostly because of their vibrant design. Silk, sequins and bold prints were used to spice up the creations. Since it was all about the glow, metallic bombers were there to add to the list of retro-inspired pieces.

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW sequined dress

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW metallic bomber jacket sequined skirt

Stuart did something that not a lot can do. The British designer presented a perfect mix of glamorous eveningwear and insanely chic modern pieces. High-quality leather jackets and patched denim are signatures for Coach. Vevers updated them with beautiful colors and even bolder cuts. Not only the dresses and skirts were made of sequins. The British designer introduced show-stopping glittery ankle boots in several colors. These dazzling designs are going to be huge this spring.

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket pants

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket jeans

Vevers paid tribute to one of the biggest Pop artists, Keith Haring. Coach collaborated with the Haring Foundation and used some of Keith’s amazing artwork. Tees, bomber jackets, and dresses were carrying these prints. On the runway, you could see many high-demand models such as Kaia Gerber, Selena Forrest, Winnie Harlow, Vincent Beiers, Paul Hameline, Lexi Boling and others.

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket sequined skirt

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW sheer printed dress

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket slip dress

The American brand tapped some of the most popular Hollywood faces as their ambassadors lately. The newest face of Coach, and co-designer, Selena Gomez stunned with her appearance. The young singer wore Stuart’s designs from head to toes. James Franco, the star of Coach’s male perfume also made an appearance. Among the other influencers in the front row, you could see Anna Wintour, Petra Collins, Emma Roberts and Charli XCX.

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW leather jacket jeans

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW printed skirt and shirt

Photo Credit: Edward James

