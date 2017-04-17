Coachella 2017 Weekend 1 Style Roundup

Coachella 2017 is already filling us with style inspiration aplenty, and we cannot wait for more! Now that Coachella’s first weekend is gone, we can have an all-round style roundup of its fashions, letting its festival vibes inspire us with new outfits, mixed and matched combinations and unconventional looks to wear all spring round (after all, spring is synonymous with the festival season!).

With all those it-girls, fashion bloggers and celebrities attending the festival, Coachella’s street style is definitely a hotbed for fashion talents, and we are sure its first weekend’s style roundup won’t disappoint you for sure!

At Coachella We Bare the Shoulders!

We already knew it was one of the biggest trends of 2017, but we did not expect so many fashionistas to love off-the shoulder necklines! Whether it was a shirt, a blouse or a dress, the bared shoulders were a must-have during this very first weekend of Coachella 2017, and we basically fell in love with all those outfits that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Airy Dresses for Hippie Souls

Although many argue with the fact that Coachella may or may not be described as a hippie-inspired festival, the hippie style influences are undeniable. This time around they mainly got translated to maxi, ultra airy dresses often paired with floral headpieces and flat sandals, and which gave Coachella its inevitable free-spirited attitude indeed.

Coachella’s Sheer Mania

Speaking of the unexpected, on the other hand, Coachella’s first weekend style roundup includes an incredible amount of sheer-patterned items, which included everything from shirts to blouses, gowns and even dresses. Like the spring 2017 fashions, at Coachella the various sheer motifs were often paired with cascades of ruffled cloths too, which ultimately gave the festival its most romantically Nineties-inspired vibes.

Cropped Lines Everywhere

Crop tops are a must-have everywhere, and we already knew it. At this Coachella edition, however, the cropped lines were taken to the next level, becoming even shorter on tops, and more geometrically cut on the trousers, the motifs of which helped reinforce the whole Nineties-inspired overall mode.

A Logoed Coachella

From Moschino’s recent Candy Crash-inspired collection to the plethora of Louis Vuitton accessory items, Coachella’s street-style was a festival for logos, which were proudly showcased in almost every outfit. It smelled like the early ‘00s!

Hats, Hats Everywhere!

Logoed items aside, this year’s must-have item already appears to be the hat, especially when oversized, dark-toned and vaguely Cowgirl-approved. The it-girls who wore a hat during Coachella 2017, also sported it with almost anything from standard denim to macramé dresses in white, proving there’s no wrong way to channel our favorite hat.

Thigh and High

Accessories were protagonists this year, as proven not only by the logoed backpacks and cowgirl hats, but also by the statement footwear items. Among the many cozy sneakers and fresh sandals, another style of shoes quickly became the festival’s protagonist, and it was the high-high boot.

Often paired either with super short shorts or miniskirts, tight-high boots definitely refined many outfits with more glamorous touches, although probably not being the best idea when dancing in the middle of a desert.

