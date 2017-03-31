5 Coachella-Ready Festival Fashion Staples for 2017 from Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal wants to make sure everyone is ready for Coachella – at least fashion wise. No one shells out that much for tickets and is trying to be underdressed or unprepared for the shows. Here are 5 options from Nasty Gal that are perfect 2017 festival fashion staples that will look great in your selfies.

When it comes to Coachella, the fashion is definitely a big deal that is part of the fun. The styles are on point and always vary in range from one end of the color spectrum to the other, but there is always a signature piece that pulls the whole look inexplicably together. Everyone has their cameras out, the mentions are ridiculous so don’t get caught off guard, be flawless in your fashion choices and fearless with your style, but know that there are trends that always show up at festivals.

1. Beading is Believing Embroidered Jacket

Incredible embroidery is always worth a second look – and this jacket is worth more than a gaze or two. The open-front style of the jacket shows off smooth metallic trim against intricate multicolored beading that adorns the full front. The back of the jacket is smooth and green allowing the front to really shine. Get this festival staple from Nasty Gal here!

2. Floral Print Fringed Short

The mix of floral prints is interesting, eye-catching and fun and works well with the soft white fringe. Despite the boldness of the prints, the shorts are very easy to pair with just about anything. This is one of the best festival fashion staples for 2017 that you can wear all the summer long and that is available for purchase here.

3. The Tina Denim Shorts

Denim shorts will be everywhere at Coachella, but the Tina denim shorts are a callback to Tina Turner’s signature fringe look in a subtle and simple way. The fringe is found on the back pockets and hangs down past the deconstructed frayed edges. Get your size here!

4. Off-the-Shoulder Lace-Up Crop Top

The perfect straight neckline of an off-the-shoulder crop top cannot be underestimated. Here it is beautifully well done from shoulder to shoulder, broken only by the lace-up design of the center front. Crop tops made a big comeback and this iteration of the festival fashion trend is a perfect example of why. You can get yours here.

5. Ryan Embroidered Vest

Patterns are always welcome at Coachella, and this floral embroidered buttonless vest is a perfect statement piece to layer on top of your look. The curved neckline and hem are flattering and the cropped length is able to fit perfectly into nearly any ensemble. The embroidery is bright and rich, full of color style. Get yours here!

