Comme des Garçons To Launch Internet-Based Brand

According to WWD, Comme des Garçons, the brand behind the most avant-garde designs on the luxury fashion scene is about to launch an Internet-based brand. The news comes as a surprise since the direct-to-customer way of selling is more common to affordable and mainly upstart brands. The new brand will be 18th for the company joining its established brands such as Play, Noir, Homme and more.



Comme des Garçons’s chief executive officer Adrian Joffe was the first to share the exciting news. The brand is still in the works, and according to Joffe “nobody knows yet” what exactly it will offer. He revealed that Rei Kawakubo is already working on the website. The new brand will speak to fans who can’t afford Comme des Garçons’s high price points. Moreover, the Internet-based brand will offer more wearable options compared to Comme des Garçons’s experimental pieces. The company’s line Play already offers such clothes, like the googly-eyed heart t-shirts and blouses, but there isn’t a single doubt that the new addition will bring innovative designs. The company revealed that fans should expect “simple” collections for men and women. Rei Kawakubo’s design aesthetic is on the edgier side, so we have to wait and see what she has up her sleeve this time.

Even though this will be the 18th brand for the company, it seems that customers can never get enough of Rei Kawakubo. Comme des Garçons’s sales had a significant boost lately and the company’s brick-and-mortar stores are performing really good. Last year’s Met Gala was dedicated to the designer, which might have helped with the brand’s finances.

Rei Kawakubo was the second living designer that the Costume Institute has honored with a Met Gala, after Yves Saint Laurent in 1983. The Met Gala was a huge deal for Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, so it seems that the climate for launching a new brand is better than ever. The designer is one of a kind, so her museum-worthy pieces truly deserved an exhibition of this kind.

The new brand will launch online in July. After dropping online, Rei Kawakubo intends to open six shops on different locations over the world. July is only months away, so hopefully, the designer will give us at least sneak peek of what’s to come.

