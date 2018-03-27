Cool Girls’ Brand Reformation Launches More Sizes

The cult American label Reformation is finally expanding its size range. The brand has done a good job so far to be kind to the environment and speak to different groups of customers including petite ladies and babies. The petite and baby sizes are already part of Reformation’s offerings, but somehow the brand failed to cater to plus-size customers until now. Reformation apologized for not offering plus-sizes in a press release as well as on its Instagram account:

“Last year we started receiving a lot of comments on social media and requests from customers for more inclusive sizing,” We agree it’s unfair that we only offer clothing to a limited size range and have been working on changing this. We’re now happy to be launching a collection with more sizes (0-22). We’re super sorry we didn’t do it sooner.”



However, the first ever Reformation collection that comes in an extended size range is not part of the brand’s regular offerings. For now, this is just a limited edition line in partnership with model Ali Tate Cutler. With this collection, the brand wants to pave its way towards inclusivity. This collection will help the brand in making its main line more size-inclusive. The new customers are welcome to give their honest opinion about the plus-size pieces. Reformation hopes that this will help them in delivering styles that the plus-size customers need and love to wear.

For now, the collection includes 17 pieces in Reformation’s signature aesthetic. There are plenty of playful dresses with a vintage vibe, similar to those you might have seen on the brand’s Instagram account. If you were in love with Reformation’s staples, but couldn’t find your size, now is the time to shop. The 17-piece size-inclusive line is already available on TheReformation.com, with prices ranging from $78 to $218. The prices are on the affordable side, considering Reformation’s efforts to produce fashionable pieces with minimal negative impact on the environment. Sustainability is in the brand’s DNA.

Besides Reformation’s sustainable practices, the brand has made other inclusive collections in the past. Prior to making their line petite-friendly, Reformation has launched a collection specially designed for women with fuller busts.

Model Ali Tate Cutler appears in the campaign for her collaborative collection with Reformation. The campaign follows the brand’s cute and vintage style. In the campaign shots, Ali Tate Cutler models different styles of dresses from an adorable red mini dress with ruffles, chic off-the-shoulder gingham number to simple V-neck green midi dress.

Reformation hasn’t given any details when its regular offerings will start to sell in an extended size range. At least we know that a more size-inclusive Reformation is in the works. For now, fans of the brand can enjoy the limited-edition collaboration with Ali Tate Cutler.

Photo Credit: Reformation