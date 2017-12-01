Fashion Gallery Trends

Corduroy Is This Season’s Hottest Fabric

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 21

Corduroy is officially the trendiest fabric for this winter. Somehow it became a hot trend which you can see everywhere. From high-end runway shows to famous influencers, everyone is wearing it. And what’s best about this material is that it will keep you warm. At the same time, you can make corduroy look fashionable.

We all remember it as an outdated material from the 70s. During the fashion month, we witnessed the rise of this cord fabric on the runways. Many luxurious fashion houses included this material as a part of their hottest looks. That should be proof enough for you to start wearing it. Trendy cord jackets and suits are on every corner. These are super-chic ensembles that perfectly fit the weather.

Many women consider corduroy as unsexy fabric. That might be true to some extent. The thing about fashion today is that it doesn’t have to make you feel sexy as long as it looks trendy. So stop searching for the prettiest, sexy pieces. Instead look at all of the “ugly” trends that are gaining more attention by the day. This is all thanks to the throw-back moments from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It all started with chunky sneakers, washed out denim, and now the thing of the moment is corduroy.

Even the biggest fashion influencers embraced this trend. Familiar faces such as Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner flaunted their corduroy looks in the past few months. These are the ladies responsible for all the trending topics in fashion right now. So if you want to wear the hottest pieces, you’d better follow the flow.

Just a simple pair of flares will have your outfit Instagram-ready. They can be a part of an everyday look or a night out one. You can style them with basic white sneakers, or rock the flared pants with high-heels. This winter there will be several trending colors when it comes to corduroy. The first one is brown, present in many different shades. If you recently went through the pictures of famous influencers, you probably saw at least several brown cord suits. Other colors that you should pay attention to are pink, blue, green and mustard. Even white can look amazing if you wear it with the right top.

We chose some of the trendiest corduroy outfits of this season. Flip-through and see how you can style the warmest fabric for winter. It’s a trend that is becoming more popular every day, so you definitely have to rock it.

Corduroy Is This Season’s Hottest Fabric plaid coat pink pants
Photo Credit: Moeez Ali
Prev Page1 of 21

Recent Posts

6 Things to Work Into Your Skincare Routine

Beauty Tips

6 Things to Work Into Your Skincare Routine

We all go through so much in a day. Everything that we go through transfers to our skin. The skin is the biggest organ in the body and deserves much more attention than it gets. A good skincare regimen...

Fancy Holiday-Inspired Nail Designs

Gallery Nails

Fancy Holiday-Inspired Nail Designs

We know that there are holiday-obsessed gals out that impatiently wait for this time of the year. You can finally involve all the cheesy holiday motifs in every segment of your life without being judged....

Corduroy Is This Season’s Hottest Fabric

Fashion Gallery Trends

Corduroy Is This Season’s Hottest Fabric

Corduroy is officially the trendiest fabric for this winter. Somehow it became a hot trend which you can see everywhere. From high-end runway shows to famous influencers, everyone is wearing it. And what’s best about this material...

Too Faced’s First Store is Cuteness Overload

Perfumes & Makeup

Too Faced’s First Store is Cuteness Overload

Londoners just got a huge beauty treat in time for the holiday season. The unicorn-approved makeup brand Too Faced opened its first stand-alone store in London. The beauty brand brought all the cuteness on Carnaby...

Red Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Red Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

It seems that lately fashion and women empowerment work very closely together. Many popular designers get inspired by the current situation and the movement for gender equality. Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is one of...