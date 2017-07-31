Fashion

Couch Florals: How to Make this Runway Fall 2017 Trend Ready-to-Wear

By Updated on

Prev1 of 16

With summer coming to an end, it’s time to talk about fall fashion. One of the biggest trends for fall 2017 is to wear couch floral prints. This means instead of wearing the usual floral prints with roses or daisies, the trend is to wear vintage-inspired floral prints, ones you might see on a vintage couch or pillow.

This trend is not easy to pull off but, at the same time, can be achieved by anyone. The key is to wear a print with colors that match your skin tone and choose a print size that matches your body type. Generally, bigger prints draw attention and smaller prints camouflage. Choose accordingly to frame your favorite parts of your body.

Couch florals can be worn as a statement piece or an accessory, for both casual and fancy occasions. With thousands of different vintage floral prints available, you’re bound to find one you love in no time! These are our favorites.

 

Date to Night Knit Sheath Dress

by MODCLOTH

couch florals (14)

 

Prev1 of 16

Recent Posts

Couch Florals: How to Make this Runway Fall 2017 Trend Ready-to-Wear

Fashion

Couch Florals: How to Make this Runway Fall 2017 Trend Ready-to-Wear

With summer coming to an end, it's time to talk about fall fashion. One of the biggest trends for fall 2017 is to wear couch floral prints. This means instead of wearing the usual floral...

This Spray-On Rainbow Headband is a Fun, Temporary Accessory

Hairstyles

This Spray-On Rainbow Headband is a Fun, Temporary Accessory

Rainbow hair is appearing all over social media in many different forms. It is really hard not to love this mesmerizing trend. The newest upgrade is the spray-on rainbow headband, one of the most original...

Alexander Wang & Adidas Originals Release the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration

Fashion

Alexander Wang & Adidas Originals Release the First Drop of Season 2 Collaboration

Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals released the first drop of their Season 2 collection. Alexander Wang constantly implements new changes in the way that he delivers his new collections. He launched the first collaboration in a...

Instagram Star Jazmina is The New CoverGirl Ambassador

Perfumes & Makeup

Instagram Star Jazmina is The New CoverGirl Ambassador

The very popular Instagram makeup artist Jazmina Daniel is the new face of CoverGirl. The young Jazmina is followed by more than 1.2 million people and is known for her mesmerizing lip art. To celebrate...

15 Best Updo Looks for Long Hair

Hairstyles

15 Best Updo Looks for Long Hair

The longer the hair, the more options you have for styling it. You can tie it up in a bun, make a braid, add hair clips, and so much more. For the days when you...