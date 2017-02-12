Creatures of the Wind Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Promotes Community

The Creatures of the Wind fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection was visually impressive with a direct intent to promote community. Though perhaps the climate politically may call for several different things, it is nice to see someone taking a stand rather than choosing not to, especially when that stand does not directly cause discomfort for others, but that is all based on personal opinion.

How people will take this collection knowing the intent behind it is subjective. How people will see the collection is subjective with or without the intent, shown hints or elements. What is clear is that the Creatures of the Wind fall 2017 collection was thoughtfully put together and beautifully well done.

Prior to the show Christopher Peters made a statement regarding the intent behind the collection. He told WWD: “We started looking at places of belonging, commune living and, I guess, cults, too,” though he did clarify the statement on cults with “Not, like the negative aspect, but the idealistic.” He went on to say “We looked at what glamour actually means and how far can you take it before it becomes unintelligible — not wrong, but just different,” and they did incredibly well.

Whatever eloquence his rather endearing comments and responses may have lacked was certainly translated into the collection outstandingly well. Though the collection may not have provided this as a stunningly obvious idea, upon hearing it and reviewing the pieces again it makes sense.

The coats were the best part of the collection. There were so many dynamic looks, each impressive and could obviously work for a multitude of ensembles, genres and taste profiles. So many different outerwear options were represented and that makes so much sense! Fall and winter are the seasons for coats, and for so many collections to be shown with only one or two coats, sometimes none, is a travesty.

While the sentiment behind the Creatures of the Wind fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was stirring, it was poignant and easily as dynamic with or without knowing the drive for community and friendship and the need to pull together. While it is an easily understood concept, it is much harder to practice when considering the climate of things, leading us back to the beginnings of the issue – why do things that are so polarizing have to be glossed over so everyone can hold hands?

This doesn’t solve anything, and in this case, I believe that Christopher Peters and Shane Gabier were pushing for a positive notion in a ridiculously difficult climate. For that they should be commended, as their collection was positive and beautiful, which is really all that we need to see during fashion week. What has inspired the designers and what will inspire us works in a cyclical sort of way. It is nice to think of the sort of positive outlook this collection might help ripple out.

Photos courtesy of Vogue