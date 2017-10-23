Cropped Jeans: The Only Thing You Need To Look Cool This Fall

Throughout the crazy fashion month, we witnessed insanely stylish outfits presented by the street icons. Jeans are one of their favorite clothing pieces. Somehow these ladies manage to make even the simplest outfit Instagram-worthy. The key to street icon-like cool outfit is a good pair of jeans. We went through the archives of the fashion month and we discovered the secret of the street style masters! The cropped jeans can turn the simplest outfit into a statement fashion moment. Everything from the most ordinary white tee to the chicest oversized sweater looks way better with a cropped pair of jeans.

The length is usually right above the ankles. That’s why cropped jeans love to hang out with ankle boots. The cropped jeans leave all the attention to the ankle boots. Fall is the season of ankle boots, so treat your short booties with a pair of cropped jeans as soon as possible. This jeans style bares your ankles so you can use this length to show off your chicest flats as well. You don’t have to wear only flats. High heeled shoes can be worn with cropped jeans as well.

Some styles have simple hemlines like any other jeans. Anyway, jeans with fringed hems are so much more fun. This little detail puts, even more, accent to the jeans’ length. Not to mention how cute they look. The trendiest cropped styles out there look like they have been intentionally cropped. The loosely hanging threads add an insanely modish vibe to the looks. If you are a vintage chic, this cropped jeans style is the right for you.

You can wear your cropped jeans with the same pieces you wear your regular jeans. But the cropped jeans will turn any outfit into a street style worthy moment. Our gallery of effortlessly cool cropped jeans looks will prove you the point.