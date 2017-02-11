Cushnie et Ochs Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection References Artist Robert Smithson

The Cushnie et Ochs fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week and it was such a clean and clear cut fabulous aesthetic that you could almost feel people mentally adding outfits to their dream wardrobes. This is one of the dream collections where every item is truly ready-to-wear and realistically designed without falling flat at some point in the show.

With over 30 looks it can be dangerously perilous to think that not even one single piece will fall flat and cause a bit of a lull in the show. There was no need for that concern here. The cleanly set colors worked beautifully well together, and the interesting silhouettes played up and down the runway with ease. The collection clearly features a focus on separates, as well as dresses, and the range of moods and atmospheres from day to work to evening and cocktail was represented flawlessly.

The pants options in a women’s collection are immensely important to me as a fashion lover to witness. I personally love to see as many varieties of pats as I do of skirts and dresses, or at least an honest effort to get near the number as some of us just do not like wearing the latter but desperately do not want to fall into a category where good options and variety are hard to find. The pant options here were a great success. There were several different cuts and styles and most of all lengths.

The whole Cushnie et Ochs fall 2017 collection was efficient without being tiresome or boring. All of the ensembles seemed to be different notes but certainly all from the same song and not a single note was off key. The collection as a single group was tenacious and interconnected and it made it very clear how this brand, designed by Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs is doing so well even before their big 10-year anniversary next year.

According to the more reliable sources within the rumor mill, the brand will be showing their first official line of bags for fall! There were architectural styled clutches and carryalls that accessorized the ensembles on the runway already giving us a glimpse of the future line and options to love by the two designers.

There is also a rumor that gives hope to a shoe line following the addition of bags. The brand saw the two designers do a throwback to what made them big, creating a modern, clear and stunning upscale silhouette with cut outs and body-con dresses, which were classically seen as less than. The fruits of their creativity are showing us that the inspiration of broken glass that started them off was easy to be incorporated. The show was stunning; I cannot wait for more!

Photos courtesy of Vogue