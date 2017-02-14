Custo Barcelona’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Show Was Overloaded With a Metallic Shine

The Custo Barcelona fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week with a definitive and unexpected metallic shine. The whole collection had unexpected eye-catching elements mixed in with the signature aesthetic of the brand.

The Spanish brand is well known for having more than a small amount of flair and flash, but in this collection the flash was literal as light shone off the metallic materials of the ensembles. From the opening of the show, there were elements of confusion matched with the expected, intricate details.

There were great puffer coats, which are popular outerwear options anyway, but in these designs they seemed to have an updated flair. Other jackets sparkled down the runway with interesting feather or scale-like layers with birds embroidered into the overall design. There were 70 different looks, none of which were too similar to others as can happen in some collections. In the Custo Barcelona fall/winter 2017-2018 collection, there were far too many details put into each look for them to match another.

There were also a good number of mini dresses, many more than expected. The short length of the mini dresses was accented with interesting hemlines, movement-accentuating fringe and various-length boots. There was also a very Judy Jetson vibe to the collection, where the designs looked as though they could be interpreted as futuristic.

There were so many different textiles and textures at play that some of the ensembles seemed to be put together oddly, though in some of the Custo Barcelona designs it worked, in a few of the pieces it came across as being overworked. However, one of the longer coats with the textured inside hood and metallic foil outside was more interesting than confusing, but only slightly so. The coat also has a matching bag and was paired with tall high-heeled patent leather boots.

The various silhouettes were generously designed to be flattering and elegant on more than one body type, as nothing was too fitted or excluding certain shapes in the design. Though the majority of the collection benefited from a metallic sheen, there were also very rich and bright colors included as well. A deep brown ensemble beneath a silver jacket, a combination of fuchsia and royal blue, rich reds and burgundies and even a bright teal made an appearance.

The texture difference on the sweaters is interesting as well, though as a whole the Custo Barcelona fall 2017 collection shines both literally and figuratively. The interesting shapes and silhouettes and the plethora of blues altered the aesthetic of the runway presentation without going too far off the rails. The collection was the epitome of unique and enthralling, and I cannot wait to see how it works out.

Photos courtesy of Vogue