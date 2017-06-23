Fashion

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection

By Updated on

Cynthia Rowley‘s latest collection is all about the extended weekend getaways. The designer mixed the unique swimwear with the ready-to-wear pieces. Her goal was to balance between the women’s travel wardrobe and their regular style.

“It’s kind of all about the idea of escapism, but not really running away from home, more about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway….[It’s] everything you’d want to take along for the ride,” the designer explained.

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection 12 oversized short sleeved shirt and loose fit pants

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection midi floral ruffle dress

The reason why the designer appreciates the long weekend getaways is that they help her release the negative energy. Just recently she was in a small beach town in Portugal and spent 3 days on tourist-free beaches. On the other hand, long trips make her nervous because she is not a fan of packing. That’s why for the Resort 2018 Collection Cynthia Rowley created lightweight and packable pieces that you could easily take everywhere you go.

The photo shoot for the Resort 2018 Collection took place at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden in Staten Island. The exotic landscape perfectly complimented the playful designs.

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection multicolored sweatshirt and short skirt

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection multicolored off the shouder dress

With practicality as a primary goal, Cynthia Rowley designed many pieces that are suitable both for day and night occasions. You could easily wear them at the beach bar and at a nice restaurant for a dinner. The pretty midi and mini dresses can be worn both day and night with a couple of small changes. Just add some high heels, pick the right accessories and you are ready to explore the local restaurants.

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection white patterned ruffle dress

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection yellow short ruffle dress

Cynthia didn’t miss the chance to add some dramatic designs in her collection. The sheer pieces with 3D floral embellishments have the perfect dose of glamour for a leisure weekend getaway.

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection pastel blue embellished dress

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection 2 piece coordinate set white with floral embellishments

Since athleisure is taking over the fashion scene, Cynthia added couple designs that are on the edge of elegant and sporty. The designer paired the sequined skirts with sneakers, sweatshirt, and a t-shirt.

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection sweatshirt and sequined skirt

cynthia rowley resort 2018 collection back t shirt and sequined skirt

Cynthia Rowley’s swimwear and rash guards are always sold as limited edition. For the Resort 2018 Collection, she created beautiful one-piece swimsuits with embroideries. She paired some of the swimsuits with unexpected pieces such as trench coat and t-shirt underneath the swimsuit.

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection high waisted green bikini and trench coat

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 10Collection black one piece embroidered swimsuit and white t shirt

To support the vacation vibe Cynthia Rowley added headbands and turbans in fun colors. Overall the collection is very wearable and travel-convenient. These beautiful pieces have the perfect balance between chic and sporty which is basically everything you need to master the art of getting ready for a long weekend getaway.

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection midi floral dress and turban

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 10 Collection floral mini dress and turban

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley

Recent Posts

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection

Fashion

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection

Cynthia Rowley's latest collection is all about the extended weekend getaways. The designer mixed the unique swimwear with the ready-to-wear pieces. Her goal was to balance between the women’s travel wardrobe and their regular style....

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

Kim Jones, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, proved that he is one of the most innovative designers in the industry. With each collection for the luxury French brand, Kim pushes the boundaries of creativity....

Celebrity Inspo: Beach Outfits to Rock This Summer

Celebrities Fashion Trends

Celebrity Inspo: Beach Outfits to Rock This Summer

The swimming suit isn't the only must-have for the beach. Nowadays you have to look good for the pictures as well, and good pictures demand good outfit. There are a number of things that you...

11 Bronzer Formulas That Will Give A Golden Goddess Glow

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup

11 Bronzer Formulas That Will Give A Golden Goddess Glow

Owning a bronzer(s) is a MUST for your summer makeup routine, these products have the power to contour your face into a work of art! These 11 bronzers will give you the ultimate glow all...

Victoria Swarovski Got Married in a $1.3 Million Dress

Celebrities Fashion

Victoria Swarovski Got Married in a $1.3 Million Dress

Being the heiress of one of the biggest jewelry and crystal companies in the world definitely has its perks. Victoria Swarovski married her long-time boyfriend wearing a dress worth $1.3 million. She dated Werner Mürz,...