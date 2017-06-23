Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018 Collection

Cynthia Rowley‘s latest collection is all about the extended weekend getaways. The designer mixed the unique swimwear with the ready-to-wear pieces. Her goal was to balance between the women’s travel wardrobe and their regular style.

“It’s kind of all about the idea of escapism, but not really running away from home, more about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway….[It’s] everything you’d want to take along for the ride,” the designer explained.

The reason why the designer appreciates the long weekend getaways is that they help her release the negative energy. Just recently she was in a small beach town in Portugal and spent 3 days on tourist-free beaches. On the other hand, long trips make her nervous because she is not a fan of packing. That’s why for the Resort 2018 Collection Cynthia Rowley created lightweight and packable pieces that you could easily take everywhere you go.

The photo shoot for the Resort 2018 Collection took place at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden in Staten Island. The exotic landscape perfectly complimented the playful designs.

With practicality as a primary goal, Cynthia Rowley designed many pieces that are suitable both for day and night occasions. You could easily wear them at the beach bar and at a nice restaurant for a dinner. The pretty midi and mini dresses can be worn both day and night with a couple of small changes. Just add some high heels, pick the right accessories and you are ready to explore the local restaurants.

Cynthia didn’t miss the chance to add some dramatic designs in her collection. The sheer pieces with 3D floral embellishments have the perfect dose of glamour for a leisure weekend getaway.

Since athleisure is taking over the fashion scene, Cynthia added couple designs that are on the edge of elegant and sporty. The designer paired the sequined skirts with sneakers, sweatshirt, and a t-shirt.

Cynthia Rowley’s swimwear and rash guards are always sold as limited edition. For the Resort 2018 Collection, she created beautiful one-piece swimsuits with embroideries. She paired some of the swimsuits with unexpected pieces such as trench coat and t-shirt underneath the swimsuit.

To support the vacation vibe Cynthia Rowley added headbands and turbans in fun colors. Overall the collection is very wearable and travel-convenient. These beautiful pieces have the perfect balance between chic and sporty which is basically everything you need to master the art of getting ready for a long weekend getaway.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley