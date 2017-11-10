Dare to Wear More Color: Vibrant Outfits to Stand Out

This fall the color trends predicted a vibrant season. Unlike other years, when we would look for darker colors to upgrade our fall wardrobe, this season we can wear vibrant hues. The streets adopted this trend immediately. Street style icons are always willing to test drive the wildest trends. So adding just a bit more color to their outfits felt almost like play-it-safe tactic. For everyone who has been hesitant to wear more color on these colder days, keep in mind that we are on a mission to change your mind.

It was refreshing to see such colorful ensembles on the streets lately. Almost every fashion week that happened in the last couple of months had a more vibrant street style compared to the ones in the past. Anyway, this trend isn’t only for the fashion fans who go on runway shows. Adding a pop of color to your fall ensemble won’t only elevate your style but your mood as well. Fact: bright colors can make you happy at any time of the year. Don’t let low temperatures discourage you to flaunt the brightest colors in your closet this fall. If you don’t own anything bright and statement-making, the pre-holiday season is the time to shop for such pieces.

Blooming fall florals, all kinds of reds, burned orange, bright shades of pink, and other vibrant hues can instantly elevate your style this fall. If you belong to the bold fashion crowd, don’t hesitate to mix these colors and flaunt color-blocking outfits.

We can’t say that is as easy to pair these colors as neutral hues, but the result is worth the effort. Here is some inspiration from the style icons on the streets on how to wear more color this season. Take notes and get ready to have all eyes on you.