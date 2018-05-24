Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Dark Romance Style

By Updated on

One of my favorite spring styles is the dark romance style. It’s channeling so many of my favorite people and things. A little goth, contradicted with a little innocence, Saint Laurent, meets Stevie Nicks, bohemian meets western. There are plenty of ways you can describe this kind of look, but it certainly has a romantic vibe to it, and I love the natural-looking effortlessness of it, and how feminine and pretty it makes me feel. While shooting this look, I actually spun and danced around in circles singing “Rhiannon”. So maybe if you are planning to attend a music festival this Spring or Summer, this is a great look for that as well! I got a very similar dress in white as well and will for sure be wearing one of the two to a festival. Below you can shop my look along with pieces of a similar vibe to customize your own dark romantic look.

My Look: I paired this super affordable black maxi dress with these beautiful, drool-worthy Chloe boots that I couldn’t love without. I have been looking for a good pair of summer-friendly boots like this for literally a couple of years, and had no luck. Then I saw these beauties last month and was at Chloe later that day ordering my pair. They are a perfect fit for any bohemian babe look, but also can cross over into a rock-n-roll vibe, western vibe, or just a casual California girl jeans and t-shirt look.  I threw on one of my “oldie but goodie” fedora hats that I customized with some satin fabric, and then finished the look with some vintage jewelry that I found at various places such at Etsy and flea markets. 

Get This Black Maxi Dress For $34.90 Here.

Get These Black Chloe Boots For $1,390 Here.

Get This Black Belt For $24.00 Here.

Get This Black Hat For $198.00 Here.

Get This Vintage Victorian Bangle For $74.99 Here.

Get This Art Deco Onyx Ring For $85.00 Here.

Prev Page1 of 2

Recent Posts

Victoria Beckham Opens Up About The Royal Wedding

Celebrities Fashion Video

Victoria Beckham Opens Up About The Royal Wedding

Victoria Beckham just shared what the royal wedding was really like! Watch the video to find out more!

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 Collection

Fashion

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 Collection

It's the perfect time for Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta to present a new collection. Less than a week ago, Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland stunned in a bespoke pale...

Dark Romance Style

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Dark Romance Style

One of my favorite spring styles is the dark romance style. It's channeling so many of my favorite people and things. A little goth, contradicted with a little innocence, Saint Laurent, meets Stevie Nicks, bohemian...

Sexy White Celeb Ensembles to Get You Ready for Summer

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Sexy White Celeb Ensembles to Get You Ready for Summer

White is the perfect color for summer. And celebrities are always here to show you how to pull off a certain trend. In today's edition, we'll help you put together the most flattering all-white looks...

Meghan Markle Found an Elegant Way to Wear a Sheer Dress

Celebrities Fashion Video

Meghan Markle Found an Elegant Way to Wear a Sheer Dress

The sheer dress trend is so big right now that even Megan Markle couldn't resist it! Take a look at her see-through outfit in this video.