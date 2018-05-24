One of my favorite spring styles is the dark romance style. It’s channeling so many of my favorite people and things. A little goth, contradicted with a little innocence, Saint Laurent, meets Stevie Nicks, bohemian meets western. There are plenty of ways you can describe this kind of look, but it certainly has a romantic vibe to it, and I love the natural-looking effortlessness of it, and how feminine and pretty it makes me feel. While shooting this look, I actually spun and danced around in circles singing “Rhiannon”. So maybe if you are planning to attend a music festival this Spring or Summer, this is a great look for that as well! I got a very similar dress in white as well and will for sure be wearing one of the two to a festival. Below you can shop my look along with pieces of a similar vibe to customize your own dark romantic look.

My Look: I paired this super affordable black maxi dress with these beautiful, drool-worthy Chloe boots that I couldn’t love without. I have been looking for a good pair of summer-friendly boots like this for literally a couple of years, and had no luck. Then I saw these beauties last month and was at Chloe later that day ordering my pair. They are a perfect fit for any bohemian babe look, but also can cross over into a rock-n-roll vibe, western vibe, or just a casual California girl jeans and t-shirt look. I threw on one of my “oldie but goodie” fedora hats that I customized with some satin fabric, and then finished the look with some vintage jewelry that I found at various places such at Etsy and flea markets.

