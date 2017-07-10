David Hart Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

David Hart takes the modern gentleman on a tropical trip with his Spring 2018 collection. This time, the fun trip is to Cuba. This is a destination that David has always dreamed of visiting but never got the chance. So instead, he took the positive vibe of this island and transformed it into super fun designs.

He used bright, vivid colors and cool prints to bring Cuba in his collection. Lime green, bright yellow and muted orange are the most impactful colors in the collection. The first thing you will notice is the banana print. David has this amusing pattern on two of his short-sleeved shirts. One of them is matched with bright yellow khaki pants. The other one is a part of a very stylish but bold green ensemble. Thanks to the prints the collection has a retro vibe. David obviously keeps in pace with the biggest trends, considering that retro summer prints are all over the runways.

“I love color. So I took great earth tones and put them together with muted colors.”- Hart explains.

David presented a little bit of everything. Starting from his recognizable, well-tailored suits, to polo shirts and shorts. Hart has a passion for accessories, so he added neck scarfs, straw hats, and pocket squares. Several of the suits and shorts are made of linen, that perfectly fits the island theme of the line.

The designer added two women’s looks in the collection. The ladies are dressed in high-waisted pants and colorful shirts. They have the Hawaiian style shirts tied-off on the waist.

“My background was in women’s wear, so it was fun to show [a complement] to the David Hart guy.”- He added.

A very fun fact about his presentation is that the models that wore his designs are a part of the group Anti. This is a group that was established by former Trump employees that quit his modeling agency. His Cuban-themed collection might be understood as a protest against Trump’s restrictions on tourism.

David Hart launched his eponymous brand in 2009. Before that he worked in several popular fashion houses such as Ana Sui and Tommy Hilfiger. Hart is known for his perfectly tailored men’s suits. This collection is a proof that the American designer knows how to play with colors and different styles. Spring 2018 is a bit different from what everyone is used to seeing from David, but it is a good refreshment.

Photo Courtesy: David Hart