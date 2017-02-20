David Koma Focused on the Warrior Dress for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

The David Koma fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was well executed, beautifully designed and stunning overall. I am finding it slightly difficult to be impartial personally, as the collection itself was so intriguing. The blending of fabrics and sheens, as well as the very textured and fitted silhouettes that beautifully complemented the female figure looked breathtaking.

David Koma was very clear that his heritage was at play within the collection: born in Georgia and raised in Saint Petersburg, Russia he was certain to inform everyone that the aesthetic of his fall and winter 2017 collection was based on a war dress that was very important for men in home country. His vision was executed impeccably, creating a collection of ensembles that were bafflingly beautiful.

People like the statement ‘You learn something new every day’ and David Koma taught a lot of people some very cool things with his collection. He stated: “The starting point was this male war dress called the chokra, plus there is this very beautiful dance called the Kartuli—a dramatic clash between the male and the female.”

This explained some of the ensembles’ nearly armor-like texture and the placement of certain aspects and details on the clothes. The colors used in the collection were bright yet subtle and featured a lot of movement. Multi-piece sets, suits and dresses all made an appearance in this collection to great interest and appreciation. The outerwear of the collection required nothing; each outerwear piece was completely perfect.

The David Koma fall 2017 collection will definitely continue to appeal to his usual crowd of confident women and should without a doubt draw in some others. I believe that those who are texture enthusiasts that have not heard of or checked out David Koma’s clothing before, will fall in love with this collection at first sight.

The asymmetrical hemlines of some of the shorter skirts and dresses were interestingly accented with soft, lush fur. Both mock and full turtlenecks are also featured in the collection, juxtaposed against the fur and other textures. The fur, however, was clearly one of the highlights – fur was present in most of the looks and done beautifully well in each. It was perfectly placed, with a rich and fluffy texture to it. The placement and design of the fur dared people to touch it as it looked subtle and stunning in each look.

The theme of modified and complementary wardresses was creatively implemented and explained. The lines of the David Koma fall/winter 2017 collection are interesting, treating the eye to all points of the collection so that nothing is missed rather than leading the eyes to one detail as though that is all there is to it. The collection has small details that desperately need to be noticed for the amount of detail work it took to place them if nothing more.

Photos courtesy of Vogue