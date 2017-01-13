Delpozo Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Is an Explosion of Colors

Spanish label Delpozo showed off a well-structured and architectural collection for pre-fall 2017 that is just this side of avant-garde extravagance. The clothes definitely stand out but would not look out of place against a professional backdrop.

The Delpozo pre-fall 2017 collection is such that the feel is feminine and soft but architectural, with clean lines and a distinct shape that lends to the femininity of the pieces and the collection as a whole. So many of the embellishments of the collection required incredibly careful planning and intricate treatments to become what they are – the mix between the architectural and a floral form. This is the fifth year and release since the brand has relaunched.

This is the second pre-fall collection created by Delpozo, and it certainly makes an impression. The colors are rich and the designs are unique. The three-dimensional bows are unexpected and feature very intentional twists and turns to reveal additional pops of color.

The architectural elements of the individual outfits and the full collection overall are credited to be one of the sources for the Delpozo pre-fall 2017 collection – Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and the twisted accents are thanks to the inspiration of Mary Delany. Mary Delany is a British Artist from the 18th century, whose work apparently has made as much of an impression on the Delpozo creative director Josep Font as the elements of her artwork are seen in not only the embellishments of the tops and dresses, but the accessories as well.

The pants feature a very broad cuff at the bottom no matter the length, and the volume of each outfit in the collection is notable though not so much as to appear inflexible. On the contrary, the exaggerated shapes seem to float in place softly. A bisected bow, clearly oversized, adorns a black top, clearly extricating the piece completely out of the realm of ‘simply’ designed. The outfits in the Delpozo pre-fall 2017 collection will easily make it into regular professional wear thanks to the clean lines and upscale appearance.

One of my favorite items in the collection is an off-the-shoulder blue and white slouched style sweater with embellishments on the front. The sweater can be found in look #4. The floor-length navy blue skirt has body to it rather than just falling limply to the floor. The top is a tailored white mock turtleneck with what can be presumed to be long sleeves, but we cannot tell beneath that beautiful sweater.

While plenty of the looks are beautiful and interesting and new, it cannot be understated that accessories are equally stunning and interesting in design. Each color is rich, well placed and the stitching precise and well worked into the design, not just holding it together, but working for the overall appearance.

