Demi Lovato x Fabletics Capsule Collection

Another star kicked off 2018 with style. This time Demi Lovato did it with her very own capsule collection for Fabletics, the athleisure brand founded by Kate Hudson. The 25-year old star proves that she is a real millennial soul in an array of modish sporty outfits among which you can see the head-to-toe pale pink ensemble which happens to be Demi’s favorite look from the collection. This is the third time that Fabletics asked Demi Lovato to design a capsule for them. Demi Lovato has been personally working on the pieces with the brand’s team on all of the collections so far.

“I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever. It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I’ve received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well,” the singer stated.

The singer decided to include accessories in this collection since she got more confident in designing. For the first time, fans would be able to shop footwear and bags by Demi Lovato at Fabletics. She presented 7 sneaker styles and 2 athletic bags. Lovato showed off one of the sneaker styles in a couple of Instagram shots. It’s a pale pink ultra-chic pair of sneakers that match the millennial pink curve-hugging set. Her adorable dogs Batman and Cinderella are also a part of the promotional material for the latest Fabletics capsule.

Demi Lovato also offered more of the active spandex sets that accent the body in all the right places. If getting more active is part of your New Year’s resolution, now you have one more reason to hit the gym more often. Demi Lovato’s Fabletics capsule collection will make you stare at your reflection in the mirror while you’re working out a lot more than usual. Besides the adorable sets, you can shop an array of separates such as sports bras, tops, shorts and more. The color palette goes from dusty rose, rose gold and almond to teal and black. The collection ranges from XXS to 3X, so there is a size for everybody.

Demi Lovato stated that this is her favorite collection for Fabletics so far. After 2 successful capsules for the brand, she is already feeling comfortable in the role of a designer. The Demi Lovato x Fabletics collection is already available to shop on the brand’s website as well as in their stores.