Derek Lam’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Addresses The Fashion Needs of Urban Women

Red and lavender are the standout colors for the Derek Lam fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection. The color combination was slightly unexpected and when done together – minimally embellished; the ensembles were more about the cut and silhouette and clean swaths of color accenting each other.

The red turtleneck is ribbed and the A-line skirt is long and flowing with a looped wide lavender belt on it. It’s beautiful and the juxtaposition between the two colors really entrances. The outfit is designed for a lot of movement in the skirt and even lines on top. This ensemble for me was one of the best in the collection, matched only by the very professionally styled lavender leather skirt and trench coat combo.

As with every fall and winter collection, the outerwear was extremely important, and here it was tackled with a lot of different ideas. A coat embellished with 3D appliques came in a beautiful dark blue and would go with nearly anything in the collection. Another one was a three-quarter-length fur coat that definitely had a wow factor to it.

Derek Lam did not just stick to coats either; there was a fur vest, but also several jackets, blazers and sweaters. The embellishments were disbursed evenly throughout the collection so as not to overpower but definitely to accent the collection as a whole and each individual piece they appeared on. Thanks to his subtle hand at the design table, the Derek Lam fall 2017 collection came off with a slightly understated look but a lot of chic appeal.

There was also a sporty feel woven through the collection with a set of pants in one color featuring a sheer overlay on the pants. It was an interesting look that had a cuffed bottom and wide-legged design. The use of leather, suede, fur, velvet and sweaters felt very appropriate for the fall and winter and was treated in an excellent manner for each individual piece.

Cream and butterscotch colored suede worked on a turtleneck shift top with split wrists, and the details really worked well together on the soft looking textile. This proved that there is still ingenuity in fashion that is not completely covered in glitter and beads. There is nothing wrong with an overt wow factor, but every closet needs a bit of nuance and this is the collection to provide that.

The overall appearance of the Derek Lam fall/winter 2017 collection was comforting and a soft type of beautiful that seemed to be about the fashion as much as the wearability of it. Nothing was impractically designed, just a bit out of the ordinary like the wide legged pants. Everything was beautiful and there is nothing more that we could ask or expect from Derek Lam.

Photos courtesy of Vogue