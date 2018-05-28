Designer Emilia Wickstead Denies Meghan Markle’s Gown Copying Claims

Recent Posts
Show-goers at Dior 2019 flaunted sexy sheer pieces. Feast your eyes on their sultry looks in this video.
Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior's Cruise 2019 show was a never seen spectacle! Watch the video for more details.
All of Disney and The Little Mermaid fans should start saving up right away. If you are a fan and a makeup junkie, you will be more than excited to hear that Spectrum collaborated with...
Emilia Wickstead who stated that Meghan Markle's bridal gown was a copy of one of her designs is now denying the claims. Watch the video for more details.
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer has been in the fashion spotlight for a while now. The aristocrat is known for her impeccable sense of style that got the attention of many designers and the...