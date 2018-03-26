Designer Plastic Bags Are The Trendiest Accessory This Spring

Recent Posts
Louis Vuitton has a new menswear lead designer and artistic director. The luxury French fashion house just appointed Virgil Abloh on this position. Vuitton is making another step towards diversity with the decision. What was...
When Kim Kardashian and her long-serving makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic announced that they are collaborating on a collection, the internet freaked out. Millions of fans who follow their work, know that Mario Dedivanovic is the...
Designer plastic bags are the trendiest accessory you could get this spring. Street style icons already got on board with this unexpected trend. This video will show you the hottest plastic bags of the season...
Millie Bobby Brown honored the Parkland victims who died in the mass Florida shooting with her fashion look at the Kids' Choice Awards. Take a look at her outfit in this video.
Model and influencer Chrissy Teigen announced that she will stop using Snapchat for very strong reasons. Find out more in this video.