Fashion

Designer Zac Posen Details His Favorite Dresses

By Updated on

Zac Posen is one of the most influential designers in the past few decades. In the beginning of September, Posen debuted the documentary “House of Z”. This film portrays his life in the fashion industry, his rises, and falls. In the documentary, he talks about his efforts to rebuild his brand and the struggle that his fashion house is facing. Take a look at the video where Zac shares his favorite designs and the fun stories behind the pieces.

One of the most epic dresses of all times is the gown that Claire Danes wore for the 2016 MET Gala. The astonishing gown was a creation of the fashion genius Zac Posen. The unique dress was custom made for Claire. The gown was made of a special organza and fiber optics, that lit up the whole dress once the lights went out. The most mind-blowing thing about the gown is that Posen had to put in the fiber cables into the material. They were activated by a special switch placed on the inside. Danes looked like a real-life Cinderella and left everyone breathless. The hand-made dress featured a huge, voluminous skirt and a tight strapless top.

Designer Zac Posen Details His Favorite Dresses Claire Danes
Photo Credit: AFP

In 2014, Zac stole the show at the MET Gala with several stunning designs. One of his favorites is the gown that Chinese model Liu Wen wore. The collaboration happened very unexpectedly. Only a few days before the Gala, Wen’s manager called Posen and told him that she wants to wear one of his designs for the big night. Liu fell in love with a mesmerizing green gown inspired by the skylight of the Guggenheim Museum. This gown made it on all of the best-dressed lists. That same night, Zac dressed several other celebrities, and all of those gowns were just as mesmerizing as the one Liu wore.

Designer Zac Posen Details His Favorite Dresses Liu Wen
Photo Credit: European Pressphoto Agency

Recent Posts

Designer Zac Posen Details His Favorite Dresses

Fashion

Designer Zac Posen Details His Favorite Dresses

Zac Posen is one of the most influential designers in the past few decades. In the beginning of September, Posen debuted the documentary “House of Z”. This film portrays his life in the fashion industry,...

Conductor Cap is The New It Girls’ Accessory

Accessories Celebrities Gallery Trends

Conductor Cap is The New It Girls’ Accessory

  Fall is already in motion, and celebrities are serving us new trends. Cool accessories are always welcomed especially hats. We’ve seen celebrities wearing dad hats, fedoras, and straw hats. Now it is time for...

Christian Dior RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Christian Dior RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Things may change a lot in a year. But what stays the same is Maria Grazia Chiuri’s progressive design aesthetic. A year ago the designer was named as the first female creative director of Christian...

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Paris Fashion Week got the most spectacular opening thanks to Saint Laurent. Anthony Vaccarello is not only the creative director of the luxury fashion house, but he lives and breathes Saint Laurent. This innovative genius...

Best of Beauty From SS 2018 MFW

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Best of Beauty From SS 2018 MFW

Designers have high expectations to meet at Milan Fashion Week. Having in mind that the majority of the audience consisted of Italians, the runway beauty during MFW has to be at its best. Italians do...