Desigual’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Unveils England-Inspired Perfect Winter Fashions

Desigual is one of those brands that have managed to transpose the concept of fun to each one of their collections, with the latest Desigual fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear line being no exception. Free-spirited at heart and always keeping relatively affordable prices in mind, Desigual is also one of those brands that one either loves or hates, with those being part of the second category often complaining about the Spanish house’s overly colorful patterns.

For the Desigual fall/winter 2017-2018 rtw collection, however, the label surprised New York Fashion Week’s audience with garments, patterns and overall styles that definitely came as kind of unexpected, yet without eradicating Desigual’s legacy and signature style.

Above all, we could describe Desigual’s winter fashions as winter-approved indeed, with each one of the garments exuding warm vibes of coziness. Energetic and variegated, the collection also greatly drew inspiration from the urban environments, with both the fancier and the more sub-urban areas of such habitats being righteously translated to fashion. Although being extremely eclectic, the collection featured common motifs that, filtered through Desigual’s cheerful lens, gave us revisited versions of timeless must-haves.

The first thing that one cannot help but notice is that, for its fall/winter 2017-18 collection, the label moved to England, treating us to Albion Land’s most iconic patterns. Vichy prints, tartans, indie- and British alternative-inspired garments such as military jackets and skirts, double-breasted coats with tartan designs and cropped pencil trousers were some of the line-up’s essential items, and will surely fly off the shelves as soon as the line becomes available for purchase.

British echoes aside, this Desigual collection introduced us to its own perspectives on the Eighties-inspired looks, with either cheetah or zebra printed coats, shirts and bomber jackets dominating the scene. Such staples were of course mixed and matched with other equally rich-in-prints items, confirming that the label is definitely willing to experiment with fashion, yet without distancing itself too much from the motifs that have been making it internationally renowned for the past few years.

One of the collection’s main parts was dedicated to Desigual’s keen eye for the most contemporary fashions, with trends such as colored and fishnet stockings, belts cinched at the waists and denim garments having been analysed in-depth, too. Often paired with garments embellished with patchworks of different prints, from geometrical to those inspired by nature, these specific items will very likely turn Desigual’s fall 2017 collection to a sellout machine, with maybe even those who don’t particularly fancy the brand venturing to step into one of its shops.

