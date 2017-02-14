Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Bears African & Japanese Influences

The Diane von Furstenberg fall/winter 2017-2017 ready-to-wear collection was the sophomore showing of designer Jonathan Saunders. His first presentation for the DVF brand was the Diane von Furstenberg spring 2017 collection that has sold out.

Happily, Saunders noted that not only has the DVF spring collection sold out online, but “in the stores, too,” he said during the fall runway presentation. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen those words, sold out.” he continued, clearly hoping and tentatively expecting the same for the new Diane von Furstenberg fall 2017 collection.

The new collection features the perspective that helped the spring collection sell so well. The colors chosen were rich fall colors that would also stand out dominantly in winter. The colors are impressively appointed in a variety of prints and interestingly implemented into the silhouettes, embellished with embroidery when needed and looking charming in every ensemble.

The whole of his sophomore collection is a natural evolution of his style further evidenced by Jonathan Saunder comments that “in doing this season, I definitely continued the process of the first collection,” which he elaborated on by saying “it’s about an eclectic mix of materials, clashing colors and a sense of ease.”

The results were definitely interesting, and the playful tone of his method for mixing and matching to create ideal ensembles ended up creating successful looks. The greatest benefit of the Diane von Furstenberg fall 2017 collection was the outerwear. The coats were completely amazing with soft fur and color combinations that were slightly unexpected. The different lengths of the coats worked great against the dresses, allowing the patterns beneath to be seen in varying degrees as well.

According to Saunders, the collection was primarily inspired by African and Japanese influences which he feels ups the exotic appeal of the clothes. He also expanded the sportswear offerings with several looks sporting these new options in the collection. There were pants paired with different-length dresses to show off the full cut or design of the pants, though others were only hinting at the pants beneath.

The collection had so many different directions that the ensembles seemed to branch out in that at times the collection seemed to be pulling against itself but being held together by the power of will and creativity alone. It is an interesting direction for the DVF brand, and not an unwelcome or unappreciated one.

The looks are amazing and different, and I would even describe the Diane von Furstenberg fall 2017 collection overall as being refreshing. There is no fault in the designs and the spring collection did do incredibly well, so it will be a great thing to see how the next stage will sell as well.

Photos courtesy of Vogue