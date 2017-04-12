Diesel Black Gold Embraces a Co-Ed Format and Ditches Pre-Fall Collections

Diesel Black Gold has some breaking news for us today, which includes a revolution we hope will help the fashion house get back on track for good. Diesel Black Gold is, in fact, embracing the co-ed fashion show format and, at the same time, ditches the pre-fall collections, forever changing its yearly busy schedules.

Diesel’s sister line Diesel Black Gold has been looking for always-new ways to renovate itself for a while now, and things may now be actually propitious for such imposing changes. Following in the footsteps of fashion houses such as Burberry, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Coach, Philipp Plein, Vivienne Westwood, and Etro, Diesel Black Gold decided it was about time to merge the women’s and men’s wear collections together, without, however, merging their core aesthetics into a single genderless runway show.

Both Diesel Black Gold’s men’s and women’s wear collections are equally important and profitable to the label, and Diesel Black Gold’s creative director Andreas Melbostad and founder of Diesel’s parent company OTB Renzo Rosso, agree on the fact that the co-ed fashion show format has to deal more with the future and the market of the fashion industry rather than fashion itself.

“Our men’s and women’s collections are really interlocked and I think this decision is a nice reflection of modern times and cultural changes,” declared Andreas Melbostad. “The coed show will also allow us to stress the idea of individuality of the young generations, which are more free from certain established divisions. […]the show won’t be unisex. We will continue having a men’s collection and a women’s collection, even if there are already certain pieces which have a genderless attitude.”

With the co-ed fashion show aiming at strengthening the link between the men’s and women’s wear lines, and the men’s line being more profitable than the women’s one (according to WWD, Diesel Black Gold’s men’s wear and women’s wear collections account for 60 percent and 40 percent accordingly), the very first Diesel Black Gold co-ed fashion show will be revealed this June during Men’s Fashion Week in Milan.

“This is not something totally new for us. In 2008, we decided to show Diesel Black Gold collections in New York, because it was the only fashion city allowing us to present men’s wear and women’s wear together on the catwalk,” stated Renzo Rosso. “Then, the fashion system pushed us to split the two collections but finally things have changed… It doesn’t make any sense anymore to separately show the two lines. Showing the women’s collections in June and January, rather than in September and February, we will hit the market earlier and there is the chance products will stay on shelves longer at full price before getting marked down.”

The co-ed format aside, Rosso also revealed Diesel Black Gold would ditch the pre-fall and resort collections too, as they are usually unveiled simultaneously with the men’s wear runway shows. This choice, according to Rosso, will help grow anticipation over the actual line-ups, as well as “strengthen the image of the brand, and it will also enable us to allocate bigger budgets on the development of consumer-oriented projects.”

Will Diesel Black Gold finally send a stronger seasonal fashion message? We bet the answers will come this upcoming June!

Photo courtesy of Livingly