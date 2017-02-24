Diesel Black Gold’s Fall 2017 RTW Show Brought Back the Nineties

Norwegian designer Andreas Melbostad has just released his brand new Diesel Black Gold fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection at Milan Fashion Week, mesmerizing both his usual clientele, and those who usually don’t get to follow Diesel Black Gold’s shows, with a rather polished and overall urban-inspired 36-piece collection.

While backstage, before unveiling his pieces, Melbostad explained that “this season is all about the silhouette”, which tricked many into thinking the collection was all about the curve-hugging, sensual standard Diesel Black Gold figures. For his autumn/winter 2017-18 collection, however, Andreas Melbostad focused on a more Scandinavian-infused kind of fashion, however not to be intended as minimalist as that of Max Mara.

Melbostad’s Scandinavian take on Diesel Black Gold was a more sub-urban one, with even few touches of London street style accents added here and there (he studied in London, after all!). What was minimalist was, however, the collection’s color palette, which almost solely consisted of blacks, browns and blues. Monochrome in most of its garments, the collection also featured subtle patterns especially on the gowns, which always remained almost imperceptible.

What was Scandinavian-inspired indeed was the line-up’s overall sense of hygge, coziness, which inspired Andreas Melbostad to toy with the relaxed lines and the layers of clothing pieces. To never miss a chance to highlight the silhouettes, he completed most of his outfits with tactic belts cinched at the waists or stricter bustiers worn upon the cozy turtleneck sweaters, which balanced the looks while at the same time accentuating the hourglass figures.

When it comes to Diesel Black Gold’s key elements, three were actually the main protagonists during the show. As usual, Diesel Black Gold’s focus for the winter season was placed on the jackets and coats. This time around, Melbostad treated us to either super long trench coats, with the sleek, Matrix-inspired ones being absolutely gorgeous, or shorter ones, embellished with either multiple zips or furry detailing.

The second key item was the turtleneck sweater/long-sleeved shirt, which is also one of next autumn’s hottest trends already. Warm, cozy and slightly Nineties-inspired, it was probably the collection’s most wearable and versatile item. Then, to keep up with the Nineties theme, Andreas Melbostad focused on roomy, tracksuit-like trousers, which created an interesting hybrid between urban and lounge wear.

Although predominantly modest in styles, the Diesel Black Gold fall/winter 2017-18 collection also featured sensual touches as seen in the range of long skirts with side slits, as well as in the naïve Mary-Jane shoes, which also confirmed Diesel Black Gold’s turning point, i.e. translating its big sister Diesel’s rocker motifs to their most polished counterpart.

Photos courtesy of Vogue