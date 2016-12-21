See Maria Grazia Chiuri’s First Dior Ad Campaign for Spring 2017

Here we are with one of the season’s most talked about spring 2017 ad campaigns, one that is creating even a bigger buzz that the one H&M recently created along with Wes Anderson: the Christian Dior spring/summer 2017 ad campaign. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first-ever Dior ad campaign for the spring 2017 collection is, in fact, finally here, and won’t go easily forgotten for sure.

After taking out breath away with the feminist Dior spring/summer 2017 collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri decided it was about time to fully revolutionize the French mansion, as she kept on filtering Dior through her feminist lens with this latest ad campaign, too. The idea of modernizing Dior already appears to be a clear and scheduled plan of hers, and just by looking at the outcome of the campaign, we couldn’t be happier.

Shot by Brigitte Lacombe, who is known for her intimate, often black and white portraits, Dior’s spring 2017 ad campaign sees twin models Ruth and May Bell exploring the collection’s empowering and contemporary staples, from the more conventionally feminine to the androgynous ones. As for the styling and the makeup looks, Maria Grazia Chiuri asked Karl Templer to look for Dior spring 2017 collection’s must-have essentials, while Peter Philips, who’s Dior’s creative and image director of makeup, created ethereal au naturel looks that complement the twins perfectly.

Chiuri’s debut Dior campaign is an intersectional one, the aim of which is not only empowering women, but also proving there is no wrong way to be a woman. Ruth and May Bell perfectly embody this philosophy, as they are not afraid to express fragility, or strength. Depicting them as a sort of multifaceted yin and yang, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Lacombe’s eyes, showed the world Dior is open and willing to explore femininity in multiple ways, yet always keeping its signature elegance and care for garments at the core of its collections.

“We really like to describe this new idea about femininity,” Maria Grazia Chiuri explained. “Dior is very close to femininity, and it’s important to describe a modern femininity.”

And by stating that she aims at portraying a modern kind of femininity, Maria Grazia Chiuri also implies that she is also willing to broaden Dior’s audience, as well as lessen the distances between its fashions and the younger clientele, the representation of which got here smartly depicted by the Bell twins.

“I wanted to start a dialogue with a new generation of women, which is the Millennial youth,” Chiuri stated.

As for the choice of tapping a female photographer to shoot the campaign, Chiuri revealed that she “really wanted to have a woman photographer. I’m really interested in different interpretations of femininity, and [Lacombe] really captures the expression of different attitudes.”

About to drop in magazines in February, Chiuri’s Dior spring 2017 ad campaign is just part of one of Dior’s biggest projects yet. Dubbed “The Woman Behind the Lens”, Dior’s latest venture in art features a number of female artists and photographers, who got asked to document intimate moments from Dior’s runway and atelier fittings, as well as from the backstage scenes, so far keeping photographers Sophie Carre, Maripol and Chloé Le Drezen, and Janette Beckman busy.

Under these premises, we cannot wait to see what Maria Grazia Chiuri has in store for us for Dior’s upcoming fall/winter 2017-18 collection, as well as for its following ad campaign!

Photos courtesy of Dior