Dior’s SS 2017 Feminist T-Shirts and Statement Bags Available Online!

Dior’s spring/summer 2017 feminist t-shirt, also known as this year’s ultimate must-have, is finally available online at Saks Fifth Avenue! Along with the Dior “We Should All Be Feminists” tee, the famed French mansion has made some of the collection’s most praised statement bags and other cool t-shirts available for purchase, too!

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s acclaimed Dior feminist t-shirt will also help you take a stand for a good cause, as Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue have partnered with Rihanna’s nonprofit charity organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, donating a certain percentage of all the proceeds to the organization.

As soon as Dior’s spring/summer 2017 collection hit the runway back in September, everybody knew it was about to become an instant success, with the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie-inspired “We Should All Be Feminists” t-shirts becoming the seasonal trending items.

Things kind of changed when the t-shirts were dropped on Dior’s website, as they retail for $710 each. Many claimed that Dior and creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri were just taking advantage of both a movement and one of the world’s leading feminist figures’ books to sell their products. 710$ for an emblazoned t-shirt is, after all, quite a lot (as for the two Dior Medium D-Fence Leather Saddle Bags, they now retail at $2,700).

Things kept on being blurred between praises and criticism for Dior’s “We Should All be Feminists” t-shirt until singer-turned-fashion-designer Rihanna became an absolute fan of it, and started channeling the tee on her Instagram account (she also took Instagram to officially announce the collaboration back in February). Seizing up the opportunity, Dior decided to partner with the industry’s Bad Gal par excellence to promote the t-shirt’s sales, as well as to encourage those who couldn’t decide whether it was worth investing in it or not (many will now very likely buy it just to support Rihanna’s charity foundation).

Founded in 2012 by singer Rihanna, who got recently nominated as the Humanitarian of the Year by the Harvard Foundation, The Clara Lionel Foundation is an American non-profit organization that helps impoverished communities across the globe, providing them with educational and healthcare programs. Rihanna’s biggest purpose is fighting injustice, inequality and poverty through easier access to education and healthcare, and the proceeds from Dior’s Spring/summer 2017 t-shirts and bags will certainly help many people’s lives around the world.

If you want to support The Clara Lionel Foundation via Saks Fifth Avenue x Dior, get ready to act fast! The exclusive collaboration only lasts for a few days, from March 14 until March 28.

Photos courtesy of @chiaraferragni, Saks Fifth Avenue