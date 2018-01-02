Fashion

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

By Updated on

“Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” – Maria Grazia Chiuri asked during her Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018 show with a simple black and white striped sweater. Model Sasha Pivovarova, once an art student, carried the question on her chest and she knew the answer. You can also find it in the art historian Linda Nochlin’s essay in which she explains the reasons why women were excluded from art throughout history. It wasn’t easy ( or it was impossible) for women to express themselves through art in the past. Even after so many years, women face challenges of this and similar kind in the modern society.

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign stripe top and vintage trousers

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign maxi black dress and gray top

Maria Grazia Chiuri is well aware of this unacceptable situation and once again she celebrated women in her campaign. Sasha Pivovarova opened the PFW Spring 2018 Show and now she fronts the campaign for the same collection in the same cult sweater. We have yet to see if this “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” sweater will dominate the streets like the “We Should All Be Feminists” white slogan tee. The bottom line is that Maria Grazia Chiuri once again brought an important topic on the table.

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign tulle black dress

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign tulle black graphic dress

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection paid tribute to the sculptress and artist Niki de Saint Phalle who found relieve from her traumatic life in Dior’s Marc Bohan designs. Maria Grazia Chiuri borrowed her reptilian motifs to add an artistic twist to the latest Dior Collection. The Russian model Sasha Pivovarova also infused the collection with an artistic vibe with her own paintings. You could see her next to paintings of women with large faces and dreamy eyes while holding a brush. The story and the aesthetic of the campaign took cues from “the ’60s, and with them a spirit of that’s equal parts artistic, feminine and cheekily playful.”

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign beret, mini graphic dress and sweater

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign sequined graphic dress

The looks shown in the campaign are modish-meets-bold. The dazzling silver mini dress is paired with low heeled knee-length metallic boots because the pain will go out of style in 2018. Young women won’t sacrifice their comfort in order to meet the society’s standards for feminine and sexy. So don’t expect sky-high heels from Maria Grazia Chiuri. Besides the casual jeans and sweater combo we mentioned earlier, there are a few Parisienne- approved looks. The legendary Patrick Demarchelier, who is an artist behind the lenses shoot the Dior’s Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign sequined silver dress

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring Summer 2018 Campaign black dress

Artistic collaborations and campaigns seem to take over the world of fashion lately. Just recently, Gucci unveiled their art infused Spring 2018 campaign that truly belongs in a museum.

Recent Posts

Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Liquid LipColor Campaign

Perfumes & Makeup

Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Liquid LipColor Campaign

Estée Lauder is another makeup brand that is here to make the start of 2018 even better. The cosmetics company is now releasing a brand new product that you’ll want in your makeup collection. If...

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

Fashion

Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

"Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" - Maria Grazia Chiuri asked during her Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018 show with a simple black and white striped sweater. Model Sasha Pivovarova, once an art...

Anastasia Beverly Hills To Drop Powder Bronzers

Perfumes & Makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills To Drop Powder Bronzers

We can officially start 2018 with great makeup news. Anastasia Beverly Hills is a leading cosmetics brand that constantly surprises with quality releases. The makeup brand is well-known for their iconic brow products and eyeshadow...

Princess Diana’s Wedding Gown Designer to Launch a New Label

Fashion

Princess Diana’s Wedding Gown Designer to Launch a New Label

One of the most talked-about wedding gowns in the history was worn by no other than Princess Diana. She married Prince Charles in a voluminous gown in the '80s spirit. Elizabeth Emanuel and her then-husband...

The Boldest Style Move You Can Make This Season

Fashion

The Boldest Style Move You Can Make This Season

We’ve finally come to a time when fashion accepted gender fluidity. There is less of the “women’s fashion is only for women, and men’s fashion is only for men”. These days most of the designs...