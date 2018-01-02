Dior Unveiled Artistic Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

“Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” – Maria Grazia Chiuri asked during her Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018 show with a simple black and white striped sweater. Model Sasha Pivovarova, once an art student, carried the question on her chest and she knew the answer. You can also find it in the art historian Linda Nochlin’s essay in which she explains the reasons why women were excluded from art throughout history. It wasn’t easy ( or it was impossible) for women to express themselves through art in the past. Even after so many years, women face challenges of this and similar kind in the modern society.

Maria Grazia Chiuri is well aware of this unacceptable situation and once again she celebrated women in her campaign. Sasha Pivovarova opened the PFW Spring 2018 Show and now she fronts the campaign for the same collection in the same cult sweater. We have yet to see if this “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” sweater will dominate the streets like the “We Should All Be Feminists” white slogan tee. The bottom line is that Maria Grazia Chiuri once again brought an important topic on the table.

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection paid tribute to the sculptress and artist Niki de Saint Phalle who found relieve from her traumatic life in Dior’s Marc Bohan designs. Maria Grazia Chiuri borrowed her reptilian motifs to add an artistic twist to the latest Dior Collection. The Russian model Sasha Pivovarova also infused the collection with an artistic vibe with her own paintings. You could see her next to paintings of women with large faces and dreamy eyes while holding a brush. The story and the aesthetic of the campaign took cues from “the ’60s, and with them a spirit of that’s equal parts artistic, feminine and cheekily playful.”

The looks shown in the campaign are modish-meets-bold. The dazzling silver mini dress is paired with low heeled knee-length metallic boots because the pain will go out of style in 2018. Young women won’t sacrifice their comfort in order to meet the society’s standards for feminine and sexy. So don’t expect sky-high heels from Maria Grazia Chiuri. Besides the casual jeans and sweater combo we mentioned earlier, there are a few Parisienne- approved looks. The legendary Patrick Demarchelier, who is an artist behind the lenses shoot the Dior’s Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

Artistic collaborations and campaigns seem to take over the world of fashion lately. Just recently, Gucci unveiled their art infused Spring 2018 campaign that truly belongs in a museum.