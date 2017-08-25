Dior’s 70th Anniversary Exhibition in Australia

The haute couture fashion house Dior continues its successful anniversary exhibitions. During this year’s Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week admirers of Christian Dior’s designs had a chance to attend the “Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams” fashion exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Starting from August 27 until November 7 the brand will celebrate its 70 years of existence in Australia. The anniversary exhibition named “The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture” will feature over 220 haute couture pieces as well as photographs and sketches. The materials will showcase the brand’s amazing work from 1947 to 2017. Spectators will have a chance to enjoy 140 fully dressed mannequins.

The fashion exhibition will take place at the 156-year old National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. Dior’s anniversary celebration is expected to be one of the most successful fashion exhibitions in the gallery’s history. The event is curated by the senior curator of fashion and textiles Katie Somerville and designed by the NGV’s exhibition designer Peter King. The designs will be spread over 20.075 square feet space and divided into 7 sections. Each section will represent Christian Dior’s signature designs as well as the amazing work of the 6 creative directors of the brand.

“The Atelier” section will include a live presentation from two Dior staff members who will guide the audience through a construction of a Bar jacket. The second section “The Dior and Australia” will place an accent on the brand’s relationship with the David Jones department store chain. The next sections will focus on the work of the creative designers through the years.

The pieces were carefully chosen from the Dior’s archive as well as 12 other institutions. Some of the designs are from private lenders. Just recently the supermodel Miranda Kerr revealed her mesmerizing wedding gown in an exclusive interview with Vogue. The current creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri had the honor to design the wedding gown for the beautiful Australian model.

The exhibition will be the biggest Dior retrospective ever held in Australia. The tickets are already available to purchase. According to the NVG over 12 000 tickets have been sold for the Dior’s exhibition. Somerville confirmed that this is the largest pre-sale for a fashion project in the history of the NGV. Until now 300 tickets priced at $1579 have been sold. Many big names in Dior’s history will be part of the exhibition’s program. Svetlana Lloyd, who walked for the designer and traveled to Australia in 1957 will have a speech together with the long-years project manager Vincent Leret and the headpiece designer Stephen Jones.