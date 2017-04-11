Disney x Uniqlo SS 2017 Collection Is Cuteness Overload!

Today couldn’t get any better! After the encouraging Forbes Top Influencers list, we now finally have the Disney x Uniqlo SS 2017 collection to overload us with cuteness too, as the staples have been finally revealed and are literally to die for!

Uniqlo, which is indeed revolutionizing its offerings this year, confirmed its partnership with Disney in January this year, revealing that a MAGIC FOR ALL Disney x Uniqlo SS 2017 collection was about to drop soon. The collection, which according to the press release aims to “bring the dreams and excitement of Disney to people around the world through clothes,” also brought Uniqlo habitué designer Olympia Le-Tan on stage, whose sub-collection “Minnie Mouse Loves Dots” is already one of this Disney x Uniqlo collection’s must-have.

Available to shop at Uniqlo.com and at Uniqlo’s brick-and-mortar stores starting from mid April, this latest collaboration between Disney and Uniqlo treats us to the right and much needed amount of cuteness just in time for spring and summer, not to mention the fact that, with Olympia Le-Tan being the one behind all the designs, the collection is also extremely high-end and funny, which is something that we all generally expect from a Disney-inspired line-up.

“I was really excited to work with UNIQLO again,” Le-Tan said regarding the collection “It was fun doing the first collaboration and I was really happy with the result, so doing it again, but this time with Minnie Mouse was such a dream for me! For this collection, we created new artwork and a new story but with one of the most popular icons ever. For me that’s really special. We also tried to make it playful and quirky, yet classic enough to be wearable by all.”

With price tags that range from $9.99 to $19.90, the Disney x Uniqlo SS 2017 collection mainly focuses on graphic t-shirts (which all retail for $14.99), with the designs reminding us of Disney’s very first sketches of Mickey Mouse’s beloved Minnie. Slightly Nineties-inspired in both the cuts, which are rather boxy, and the patterns, the t-shirts see a cute Minnie surrounded by either polka dots or cute kittens.

With Olympia Le-Tan as the collection’s designer, the Disney x Uniqlo collaboration turned out to be a line-up that includes a dream array of clutch bags, pouches, and shoulder bags, which, of course, all include cute Minnie-approved designs and are as lovely as the other staples.

Whether you are a big Disney lover or you know someone who will happily enjoy a Disney-inspired gift, we recommend heading to Uniqlo.com as soon as the collection hits the online store!

Photos courtesy of Uniqlo