DKNY Cancels NYFW Show

DKNY is undergoing a lot of changes already being enacted in the new year. It was announced a month ago that Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne would be resigning from the brand alongside Caroline Brown, CEO of Donna Karen International, which is the parent company of DKNY.

Chow and Osborne have been serving as co-creative directors for the brand and their replacement has not yet been announced. But it has been announced that DKNY will not be showing during its allotted time slot during New York Fashion Week this February as planned; it will instead host showroom appointments.

All of these drastic changes stem from the same event: G-III acquiring DKI.

There’s an overhaul beginning from this event and is easy to note in the change of staff and runway structure. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. purchased DKI from LVMH for $650 million, but the announcement was not met by happy ears. It sparked the DKNY co-creative directors and CEO to exit the company, which would explain the brand lying low for this fashion month.

In a joint statement released to the public, the two former DKNY designers touched on their move from the brand. “Given the company sale and subsequent change in strategies, we have decided to step down and focus on our own business Public School.”

It is not yet known who will be managing or overseeing the brand as it moves forward in 2017, and there are no common rumors floating around either – so it’s all blind guesses at this point in time! But at the very least the direction for its former designers is clear.

Originally, DKNY was slotted to show its runway presentation on February 15 at 2 p.m.; unfortunately, we can’t quite look forward to that time slot and catwalk as the runway has been swapped out for a showroom showing. The showings will be by appointment only, so it’ll be a bit iffy as to how much the public will have access to and at what times.

The DKNY now-empty slot for NYFW has not been filled, but Derek Lam will now plan on beginning his runway presentation a bit early at 2:30, so perhaps there will be no one to take up the small lapse of time.

It seems likely that the brand will take up its slot again for its spring 2018 collection during the fall NYFW, but that is also an unofficial tidbit. Fashion lovers everywhere can always look forward to a DKNY runway show as being particularly street-savvy, so hopefully once all of the dust settles from the corporate shake-up, things will resume in a semi-standard fashion – so long as they can find proper staff to fill the largely significant company roles that have been left open, that is!

Photo courtesy of @dkny