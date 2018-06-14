Does Harvey Weinstein Profit From Marchesa?

After multiple allegations for sexual misconduct against the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, his wife Georgina Chapman filed for divorce. Many actresses, models, and other female celebrities accused Weinstein of taking inappropriate advances and the entire situation led to a movement that took over many industries, not just the show business one. The movie mogul had to immediately step down from his own company, but it seems that Georgina Chapman of Marchesa is not giving up on her business.



Let’s put this straight: Are Harvey Weinstein and Marchesa connected in any way? Despite Georgina Chapman’s statement that Harvey Weinstein has no involvement in Marchesa, according to Daily Beast, there is a connection between him and the brand. The Daily Beast’s “investigation has found a series of connections between Marchesa and a company listed on court documents as ‘doing business as’ Marchesa.” In copies of documents, the publication has obtained, Harvey Weinstein is listed as a “president” and “officer” of SeaMarch Creations Inc. Furthermore, in another listing, the two companies are listed as one, Marchesa/SeaMarch Creations Inc. In case you didn’t notice Marchesa and SeaMarch are actually anagrams of one another. There is also a joined LinkedIn profile for both of the companies, while Marchesa also has a separate one. The publication found a few more connections between these two companies, but a spokesperson for Marchesa denied to answer their detailed questions and only issued a short statement:

“Ms. Chapman, Ms. Craig, nor anyone else at Marchesa has any involvement at all in SeaMarch. SeaMarch has no involvement at all in Marchesa Holdings, LLC.”

According to multiple sources, Harvey Weinstein is the one who built the brand owned by his estranged wife Champan and designer Keren Craig. In an interview with Vogue in 2013, Weinstein himself admitted his fair share in Marchesa: ‘Maybe I helped, but just very, very little, with Renée Zellweger.’ The actress was one of the most popular in the industry when she flaunted a Marchesa dress at the premiere of her Weinstein-produced Bridget Jones film in 2004. However, according to sources, Weinstein actually threatened to sabotage the careers of actresses including Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman if they don’t wear Marchesa on the red carpet.

The brand has lost a lot of its shine after the scandal. Instead of its regular fashion shows, Marchesa opted for digital presentations of the collections and has been avoiding press releases ever since the Weinstein scandal. However, recently the fashion house made a surprising comeback on the red carpet. Actress Scarlett Johansson donned a gown by the brand at the 2018 Met Gala and publicly showed her support for Marchesa in statements. It looks like only time will tell whether Marchesa and Harvey Weinstein are connected.