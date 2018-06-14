Fashion

Does Harvey Weinstein Profit From Marchesa?

By Updated on

After multiple allegations for sexual misconduct against the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, his wife Georgina Chapman filed for divorce. Many actresses, models, and other female celebrities accused Weinstein of taking inappropriate advances and the entire situation led to a movement that took over many industries, not just the show business one. The movie mogul had to immediately step down from his own company, but it seems that Georgina Chapman of Marchesa is not giving up on her business.

Does Harvey Weinstein Profit From Marchesa
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Let’s put this straight: Are Harvey Weinstein and Marchesa connected in any way? Despite Georgina Chapman’s statement that Harvey Weinstein has no involvement in Marchesa, according to Daily Beast, there is a connection between him and the brand. The Daily Beast’s “investigation has found a series of connections between Marchesa and a company listed on court documents as ‘doing business as’ Marchesa.” In copies of documents, the publication has obtained, Harvey Weinstein is listed as a “president” and “officer” of SeaMarch Creations Inc. Furthermore, in another listing, the two companies are listed as one, Marchesa/SeaMarch Creations Inc. In case you didn’t notice Marchesa and SeaMarch are actually anagrams of one another. There is also a joined LinkedIn profile for both of the companies, while Marchesa also has a separate one. The publication found a few more connections between these two companies, but a spokesperson for Marchesa denied to answer their detailed questions and only issued a short statement:

“Ms. Chapman, Ms. Craig, nor anyone else at Marchesa has any involvement at all in SeaMarch. SeaMarch has no involvement at all in Marchesa Holdings, LLC.”

According to multiple sources, Harvey Weinstein is the one who built the brand owned by his estranged wife Champan and designer Keren Craig. In an interview with Vogue in 2013, Weinstein himself admitted his fair share in Marchesa: ‘Maybe I helped, but just very, very little, with Renée Zellweger.’ The actress was one of the most popular in the industry when she flaunted a Marchesa dress at the premiere of her Weinstein-produced Bridget Jones film in 2004. However, according to sources, Weinstein actually threatened to sabotage the careers of actresses including Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman if they don’t wear Marchesa on the red carpet.

Scarlett Johansson Wore Marchesa After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Photo Credit: Getty Images

The brand has lost a lot of its shine after the scandal. Instead of its regular fashion shows, Marchesa opted for digital presentations of the collections and has been avoiding press releases ever since the Weinstein scandal. However, recently the fashion house made a surprising comeback on the red carpet. Actress Scarlett Johansson donned a gown by the brand at the 2018 Met Gala and publicly showed her support for Marchesa in statements. It looks like only time will tell whether Marchesa and Harvey Weinstein are connected.

Recent Posts

Sexy Celebrity Edition: Sheer, Shimmery & Revealing

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Sexy Celebrity Edition: Sheer, Shimmery & Revealing

This season, celebrities are obsessed with glittery naked looks. Whether it's a revealing two-piece set or a barely-there dress, our favorite stars are making a strong case for showing some more skin. These outfits are...

Does Harvey Weinstein Profit From Marchesa?

Fashion

Does Harvey Weinstein Profit From Marchesa?

After multiple allegations for sexual misconduct against the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, his wife Georgina Chapman filed for divorce. Many actresses, models, and other female celebrities accused Weinstein of taking inappropriate advances and the...

Pat McGrath Launches “Skin Fetish” Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Pat McGrath Launches “Skin Fetish” Collection

It was April 2016, when the queen of makeup Pat McGrath first blessed us with her Skin Fetish highlighters. They sold out so fast, that only the luckiest ladies got to elevate their cheeks with...

Summer Jumpsuits

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Summer Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are pretty much a good idea any time of the year. It literally takes half of the effort out of putting together an outfit, and when you are pinched for time, or just don't...

Glossier Drops Two New Cloud Paint Shades

Perfumes & Makeup

Glossier Drops Two New Cloud Paint Shades

Nothing excites us quite as much as beauty releases! Things become even better when brands expand ranges of cult products. To celebrate hot summer days, Glossier is launching two new shades of their ultra-popular Cloud...