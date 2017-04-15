Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show In Tokyo

Recently, Dolce & Gabbana, Tokyo and cherry blossoms were the ingredients for the indisputably beautiful Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Tokyo. With Sakura season on in Tokyo, Japan, Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana planned on using the season to show off their Alta Moda couture collection at the Tokyo National Museum. The show was so incredibly intricate that a blooming cherry blossom tree was actually transplanted and set up as the living centerpiece of the show.

The runway presentation showed 50 different womenswear looks and 45 menswear looks to international clients invited to the show. The collection was generated beautifully – nearly dream quality and an excellently designed overall presentation. The presence of the cherry blossoms was inundated throughout the actual collection through the signature shade of the cherry blossom petals to the actual representation of them on several outfits.

Domenico Dolce told Vogue: “We have not been to Japan for nearly 30 years, which is far too long. This is a special, one-off collection dedicated to this country, but, of course, Italy too. It is an in-our-imagination collision of the two places.”

It was a beautiful physical manifestation of their intentions that made every bit the impression that they were aiming for. The dreamscape level was elevated not only by the fashions, but also especially by the in-bloom cherry tree. It definitely paid homage to where the show was put on and when. The greatest majority of the models in the show were Japanese as well.

“What’s the point if we travel all the way here and show the same thing in the same way as we would in Milan?” Gabbana asked. “This is Japan and we want to show our respect for this place.”

The audience was full of Alta Moda loyal customers, both local and abroad, with the abroad loyalists being flown in from China, Russia and even further. The show was well worth it; all of the pieces were so incredible. The womenswear was sultry and romantic with so many different textures, like lace and fur and hand painted details on a variety of beautiful silhouettes.

The menswear was cut meticulously for the definition of a flattering fit. The accessories were exquisite for both the men and womenswear.

Even though so much detail was put into both the menswear and womenswear collection and there were so many pieces of each, the show followed a typical fashion setting. The men were not the feature of the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Tokyo, the women were and it was obvious from head to toe one every look the women wore.

The intention to pay appropriate tribute to Tokyo Japan and the cherry blossoms through the styling and casting of the show was as appreciated as the designs, overall proving the beauty of the show.

Photos courtesy of @dolcegabbana