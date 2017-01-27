Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Spring 2017 Show in Milan

Artistic duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana flabbergasted the Milanese audience last evening with their Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda spring/summer 2017 runway show that, along with its attitude and grandiose motifs, won’t go forgotten for sure.

Held at the backstage industrial area of the Teatro alla Scala di Milano, which is one of the Italian fashion capital’s most suggestive and evocative places, the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda spring 2017 couture show was an all-round fashion event, as it captivated our senses with both fashion and theatrical motifs. “This place is very magical,” Domenico Dolce explained. “We were fascinated when we came here a year ago. We both go to the opera–we’re Italian, drama is in our blood!”

The theatrical vibes were captured and then brought to life by the designers not only through the structured figures and imposing silhouettes of the staples, but also after a well-thought, all-embracing journey into the characters, stories and notes of some of the opera’s most remarkable and trailblazing pieces, the costumes of which served as the main source of inspiration for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda revolution. Motifs from works such as The Magic Flute, Madama Butterfly, Falstaff, La Traviata, La Bohéme, Lucia di Lammermoor, played in our heads as soon as the first pieces were presented onstage, charming us with timeless aesthetics that exude haute couture vibes indeed.

Opera references aside, the collection was overall also extremely fresh in its lines, as Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana aimed at appealing not only to their usual audience, but also to the one that is coming next (which is a challenge that, regardless of the fact that one may or may not like the collection’s proposals, we feel should not be underestimated). “We wanted to look at the daughters of the customers,” declared Gabbana. “Who is the next couture client?”

For these reasons, the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda spring 2017 show looked equally familiar yet new, with standard Dolce & Gabbana patterns, such as intricate lace embroideries and opulent jewelry designs going hand in hand with more street wear-inspired attire options, like oversized sweatshirts and animal printed coats.

While looking at the proposals, one gets the impression that, when not showcasing conventionally elegant evening pieces, the creative duo has managed to skillfully translate street-style into haute couture, packing the overall collection with strong fashions that could be used even for less formal events.

The collection’s most couture-esque side lay, in fact, in the detailing, which besides luxurious embellishments, gemstones, sequined embroideries and pearls, included soigné cuts, such as layered ruches and pleated cascades of organza.

Double-layered sable collars, regal headpieces and crimson roses that adorned the show’s scenarios were the ultimate details that refined the overall collection with the most breathtaking touch, making us thrilled to see what Dolce & Gabbana’s 2017 will have in store for us.

Photos courtesy of Vogue