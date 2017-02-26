DGRinascimento & #DGMillennials Define Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2017 Runway Show

One of Milan Fashion Week’s most anticipated runway shows, the Dolce & Gabbana fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection was finally unveiled earlier this afternoon, leaving many with mixed emotions and ultimately breaking the Internet with its over-the-top moments.

Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2017 runway show was an all-round one indeed, with the actual models being the protagonists along with the collection’s staples. Italian creative duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana tapped many non-models to walk the catwalk too, among which both celebrities and social media stars were included.

Personalities such as Aimee Song, Madison Beer, Anais Gallagher, Luka Sabbat, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Rafferty Law, Sofia Richie, Amanda and Jason Harvey, Dylan Lee, Alexandra and Ella Richards, and Corinne Foxx walked alongside A-list top models, such as Dolce & Gabbana’s favorites Lucky Blue Smith, Bianca Balti, and Alice and Charlotte Dellal (and the list could go on almost endlessly), introducing one of their most millennial-approved runway shows ever.

As if things were not pleasantly surprising enough, Dolce & Gabbana went beyond the acclaimed co-ed format letting not only men, but also children and dogs run the catwalk (the latter were present at Trussardi’s fall 2017 showing, too!), ultimately creating one of their most multi-faceted, yet always coherent collections in a very long time.

The Dolce & Gabbana fall/winter 2017-18 collection was so millennial-inspired, the iconic duo even tapped one of the millennials’ ultimate Kings to design a few t-shirts, emblazoned with the self-proclaimed King’s face, too, i.e. Justin Bieber. The “D&G loves Justin Bieber” t-shirt line is basically destined to become a huge hit for Dolce & Gabbana, as well as for the musician, with many fans already getting into a fashion frenzy.

Millennial-approved fashions aside, the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2017 collection also featured some of the Italian fashion house’s standard visions of the winter season, which included cozy jackets, warm fur, and tailored capes and coats as well. All in all, this line-up was particularly diverse, with loads of separates being interrupted by the iconic D&G mini dresses and long, evening frocks.

While the millennial-inspired separates included more cheerful colored patterns and strategic, Instagram-approved logos and graphic statements, Dolce & Gabbana’s standard items were all about lace details, sinuous figures and black patterns, which are always highly anticipated whenever the next Milan Fashion Week is around the corner.

Other appealing patterns included glamorous animal and floral prints, patchworks of denim fabrics and even feathery appliqués, which created an appealing contrast with the various gothic fonts utilized on the boxy t-shirts and accessories.

While the collection’s clothing line treated us to inspirations aplenty, the same could be said for the accessory line as well, which featured an incredible amount of footwear, with both sneakers and sandals being present, as well as purses and bags that overall leaned towards mini and structured figures, always exuding Dolce and Gabbana’s most high-end aesthetics.

