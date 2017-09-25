Dolce & Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

Fashion

Dolce & Gabbana know how to put on a show. The Italian designer duo’s spring 2018 offerings are here to make a statement. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have the power to turn the most ordinary things into a high-fashion moment.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW sheer black suit

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collectio at MFW patterned coordinates

There isn’t a designer who could convince the women to wear evening gowns with cabbage print. But for Dolce & Gabbana that’s not even an issue. For the Spring 2018 collection, the designer duo took inspiration from everyday objects. So the collection features pieces with insanely ordinary but unexpected prints. Stefano and Domenico decided to bring radishes, figs, biscuits, and cabbages into the high fashion world. Models walked the runway at their show during MFW in multiple designs with vegetable print. All things aside, it felt refreshing. Just like spring vegetables straight off the farmers’ land.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW cabbage print gown

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW cabbage print maxi dress

Dolce & Gabbana aren’t crazy about simplicity. So the Spring 2018 collection was full of intricate, heavily embellished designs. Most designers got back to the 90s glamour. That was also the case with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana this season. The dazzling designs carried a strong 90s vibe.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collectio at MFW card print coordinates

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW graphic mini dress and graphic coat

The card print had a moment in the Spring 2018 collection. Dolce & Gabbana offered everything from separates to evening gowns and headpieces in this attention-grabbing print. As always the designer duo completed the looks with breath-taking headpieces. Domenico and Stefano’s Spring 2018 ready to wear collection has a strong couture vibe. After all, haute couture is in the design DNA of these two talented designers.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW card print maxi dress

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW card print coordinates

Many designers opt for floral print for their spring collections. So, did Dolce & Gabbana, but not in a way you’d expect. They mixed biscuits and roses and placed this print on an evening gown. Additionally, there is a dress with 3d floral embellishments. Even the designs with a classic floral print looked far from the ordinary.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collectio at MFW floral print gown

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW 3d floral embellished mini dress

Since the female power dressing is back on the fashion scene, the designers made sure to offer fierce female suits. Confident cuts and vibrant prints are the two elements that describe Dolce & Gabbana’s female power suits. Feel free to complete your power attire with a crown. After all, every woman deserves to swap her invisible crown for a luxury Dolce & Gabbana one.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW patterned female suit

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collectio at MFW satin 3 piece female suit

At Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan show we all witnessed how Stefano and Dominico turned everyday objects into high-fashion moments. So, apparently, nothing is as ordinary as it seems. Or at least everything is ordinary until Dolce & Gabbana decided to put it on an evening gown.

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW patterned graphic coordinates

Dolce and Gabbana RTW Spring 2018 Collectio at MFW zebra print maxi dress

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos/ Indigital.tv

