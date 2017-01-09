Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Shot In Capri

Are you ready for some nostalgic summer-ready inspiration? For the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, the artistic duo takes us to another Italian dream place, Capri, namely one of the world’s most iconic and luxurious islands ever.

To make things (if possible) even cooler, Dolce & Gabbana tapped an army of influencers/millennials, whose impact on the industry is already changing the way we look at fashion forever, with it-girls and models such as Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, and Sonia Ben Ammar leading the squad (they all sat front row at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week runway show).

We actually got to meet most of the squad’s members last November, as the Italian fashion house decided to surprise us with sneak peeks of the campaign on Instagram, tagging its behind-the-scene pictures with captivating #DGMillennials and #realpeople.

Filled with standard Dolce & Gabbana-approved extravaganza, while at the same time being framed by one of Italy’s most picturesque and lovely landscapes, the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2017 ad campaign really gives us a better glimpse of the artistic duo’s new visions on fashion, which include newness that the industry inevitably brings along on the one hand, while on the other standard Dolce & Gabbana fashions that we are all used to getting. The latest Dolce & Gabbana spring 2017 collection was built under such a dichotomist philosophy too, with freshness walking hand in hand with tradition like it is no big deal.

Shot by Franco Pagetti, the campaign sees the models dancing, chatting and laughing in Capri, wearing some of the collection’s most iconic staples. The Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2017 collection’s prints look in their natural environment here, almost looking as reinvented camouflage prints when utilized in the savannah.

Among the many evening-inspired garments, the campaign leaves also enough room for Dolce & Gabbana to play with their more casual staples, among which shredded and embellished denim surely dominates. Shirts, dresses and tops with butterfly sleeves, along with layered skirts, are, however, always at the core of the campaign’s pictures, inevitably reminding us of some of next season’s hottest trends.

Of course, the campaign is all about menswear too, with millennials Luke Sabbat, Cameron Dallas, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis, Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas Lee (Pamela Anderson’s sons), and Rafferty Law (he is Jude Law’s 20-year-old son!) looking absolutely cool in front of the camera.

All in all, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s intention of taking over the industry with a personal squad of super icons appears clear at this point, and we cannot wait to see whether the duo will implement this strategy for the upcoming Dolce & Gabbana fall/winter 2017-18 runway show as well.

Photos courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana