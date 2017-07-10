Fashion

Dolce & Gabbana took the Alta Moda Show to Palermo

There is nothing ordinary when it comes to the Italian fashion designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana. They are probably the most extravagant duo in the fashion industry, and you can notice that both in their designs and their spectacular shows. For the 2017 Alta Moda show, Stefano and Domenico chose Palermo to show their designs. This is Domenico’s hometown, and the amazing city has been an unlimited source of inspiration for their work throughout the decades.

“Palermo! For me, it is my life, my memories – my family, my grandmother, my school, my father, my mother – my life,” said Domenico.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch
Photo Courtesy: @dolceandgabbana/Instagram

The luxury brand gathered the richest people in the world to attend their show, just like any other year. Although the pieces usually have a five figure price, that is not a problem for the wealthy fashion lovers. The luxurious event was visited by around 400 special guests, including the President of Sicily and only a tight number of reporters. Millionaires from Russia, Tokyo, Sydney, Sao Paolo, London and every other place you can imagine, eagerly await for this huge event of fashion.

Photo Courtesy: @dolceandgabbana/Instagram

The designs are dramatic and extravagant as always. The collection is very colorful, vibrant and rich in patterns. The main inspiration was the capital of Sicily and according to the designers, the whole event was organized so that everyone could get more familiar with this part of Italy. Dolce and Gabbana chose the Piazza Pretoria in Palermo to showcase the amazing couture designs.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

The 126-look collection has a very strong Sicilian vibe. You could see parts of Spain, Arabic details, and Italian architecture, folklore and legacy in the designs. Most of the looks feature impressive headpieces, including bejeweled tiaras and crowns.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch
Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

They even celebrated Palermo with a special quote written over an amazing silk gown. You could see the words “everything needs to change so that everything can stay the same” on the breath-taking dress that opened the show. The quote is a part of Lampedusa’s iconic book “The Leopard” that has a great importance in Palermo’s history.

Photo Courtesy: @dolceandgabbana/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

“This parade, this collection is a homecoming. You will find a summary of all that we have always done, the passion of all that we have always done. Aristocracy and people, art and the market, carts, and cassata, saints and soldiers. There is everything we are and who we were, who we love and who we loved. It is a great test. Evidence of a lifetime “- Domenico explained.

Photo Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana
Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

Every single design of the collection, once it’s bought, it’s adjusted to perfectly fit on the body of the buyer. It is usually done the same night after the show. The price is never a problem for the millionaires who are a part of the audience. The guests make reservations for the clothes that they like by using WhatsApp.

Photo Courtesy: @dolceandgabbana/Instagram

During the weekend the designer duo also presented their high-end jewelry collections. They chose the very luxurious Palazzo Gangi for the presentation. As for the men’s line, the venue of choice was the magnificent Monreale Cathedral. This year for the first time Domenico and Stefano included high-end jewelry for men.

Photo Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana
Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

Dolce & Gabbana started their high fashion brand in 2012. They decided to close the lower-income D&G brand and focus only on luxury clothing. “Alte Artigianalità” (High Craftsmanship) concept is the brand’s way to show that the haute couture is still worth a lot. The “Alte Artigianalità” happens twice a year. The first event happens in January in Milan, and the second event is in July. Since 2012 the brand has traveled to many different destinations, most of them located in Italy. This new concept consists of three shows. The first one is Alta Moda, which is the haute couture fashion show for women. The second one is the Alta Sartoria, which is the men’s show, and the third one Alta Gioielleria is the ultra-luxurious jewelry exhibition.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

Each time, the event lasts for several days and the VIP guests can enjoy fascinating shows, with clothing and accessories which are to die for. The pieces are one-of-a-kind and ready-to-wear.

Photo Courtesy: Luke Leitch

