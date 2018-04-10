Dolce & Gabbana’s Extravagant Alta Moda Weekend in NYC

Dolce & Gabbana hosted a weekend of extravaganza for their Spring 2018 Alta Moda Fashion Show that took place at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in NYC. The event turned into a three-day high fashion affair. For their Alta Moda shows, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana usually chose classic Italian destinations. The most recent couture shows took place in Milan, Sicily, and Naples. However, for Spring 2018, the Italian duo landed on US soil to present their opulent Alta Moda offerings.



The event consisted of a few different presentations. On Friday, Dolce & Gabbana presented the Alta Gioielleria high jewelry line. Next, on Saturday the men’s couture Alta Sartoria show at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center followed up. Lastly, the most anticipated show happened on Sunday where the women’s collection was presented at The Metropolitan Opera House.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited the most impressive model cast to present the lavish pieces. First of all, the Italian duo made a strong statement that couture fashion knows no age, size or religion. The 69-years-old Canadian model Maye Musk looked absolutely stunning in Dolce & Gabbana couture. Naomi Campbell stole the attention in a maximalist corset gown with a graphic voluminous skirt. Ashley Graham amazed in a romantic floral gown paired with exotic headpiece. Other supermodels who walked the runway included Joan Smalls, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, the hijab-wearing model Halima Aden, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and more.

The entire collection was as lavish as it could get. The Italian duo is well-known for their “more is more” philosophy. From florals, sequins, graphics, and stripes to intricate silhouettes, and massive headpieces, the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 collection was a feast for the eyes. In fact, the graphics were a romantic ode to the city that never sleeps, New York.

“We love everything about the city, the food, the people you meet on the streets, the skyscrapers, the restaurants, the subway, the nightlife, the lights that never go out. I could go on forever,” Gabbana told Vogue

Almost every piece was topped with frills, ruffles, fringe, and crystals. As always, Domenico and Stefano paid attention to the tiniest details in the making of the couture lineup.

Couture fashion obsessives from all over the world came to New York City to attend the Dolce & Gabbana three-day couture extravaganza. Among the A-list show-goers were Catherine Zeta-Jones and her lookalike daughter Carys Douglas, Diane Kruger, Dakota Fanning, and Jamie Foxx. On the top of that, the designers invited their most loyal clientele that included guests from Russia, China, the Middle East, and the UK.